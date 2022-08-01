CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police are looking for two men they say are armed and dangerous, following a shooting at a market on College Street. At about 2 a.m. Monday, Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, were at B&L Market, 1361 College St., when they got into a confrontation with a 38-year-old man, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO