Clarksville, TN

Fourth Publix supermarket opens in Clarksville, on Trenton Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Publix at Walker Farms Shopping Center opened its doors for shopping Wednesday morning. The supermarket at 2300 Trenton Road joins three other Publix stores in Clarksville, one on Tiny Town Road, another on Madison Street and another on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
26 candidates sail through uncontested races in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While about two dozen races were contested on this year’s Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election ballot, there were 26 candidates who sailed through without opposition. Here are the candidates who made it through the Aug. 4 ballot uncontested. The candidates...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
2 men, ‘armed and dangerous,’ wanted by Clarksville Police in College Street shooting

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police are looking for two men they say are armed and dangerous, following a shooting at a market on College Street. At about 2 a.m. Monday, Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, were at B&L Market, 1361 College St., when they got into a confrontation with a 38-year-old man, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
