Fourth Publix supermarket opens in Clarksville, on Trenton Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Publix at Walker Farms Shopping Center opened its doors for shopping Wednesday morning. The supermarket at 2300 Trenton Road joins three other Publix stores in Clarksville, one on Tiny Town Road, another on Madison Street and another on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
New Schools Director Jean Luna-Vedder on what to expect at CMCSS this year | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As students get ready to head back to Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, let’s get to know the new director of schools, Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder. This week, Luna-Vedder joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to share her experience with the district as...
Election results: Burkhart wins Republican nomination to new District 75, Vallejos wins primary in 67
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a tight three-way race, Jeff Burkhart will be the Republican nominee to the new state House District 75. “Right now I am still sitting in my chair blown away,” he told Clarksville Now. “I feel good. I don’t even have words right now.”
26 candidates sail through uncontested races in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While about two dozen races were contested on this year’s Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election ballot, there were 26 candidates who sailed through without opposition. Here are the candidates who made it through the Aug. 4 ballot uncontested. The candidates...
Election results: With Robertson early votes in, Dean leads chancellor race, Wallace leads for judge
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Here are the Montgomery County results in contested races, with no early and absentee votes in yet, plus 0 of 38 precincts reporting. NEWS ALERTS:...
Wes Golden elected county mayor: ‘It’s a feeling that I don’t want to let go’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Political newcomer Wes Golden won election to mayor of Montgomery County on Thursday night, defeating Jo Ellen “Jodi” O’Connor to replace retiring Mayor Jim Durrett. “It’s a humbling feeling; it’s a feeling that I don’t want to let go,” Golden told...
TRAFFIC ALERT: School bus and truck crash on Sango Road, no children injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pickup truck and a school bus with children on board collided Friday morning on Sango Road. At about 11:20 a.m., the vehicles crashed near 360 Sango Road, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mark Wojnarek. “Children were on the bus and...
2 men, ‘armed and dangerous,’ wanted by Clarksville Police in College Street shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police are looking for two men they say are armed and dangerous, following a shooting at a market on College Street. At about 2 a.m. Monday, Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, were at B&L Market, 1361 College St., when they got into a confrontation with a 38-year-old man, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
