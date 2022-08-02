Organization that helps adults with special needs opens new facility in Brownsville

Read on www.krgv.com
Pet of the Week: Nacho
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:. Nacho. Nacho is an 8-month-old male Shar Pei mix....
Brownsville brings back First Friday celebration
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a hiatus, Brownsville brings back their long-anticipated First Friday celebration. First Friday is a family-friendly event held every first Friday of every month at Market Square in downtown Brownsville. First Friday highlights downtown Brownsville and its business owners. The monthly event will have activities including local bars and nightlife, street […]
Breaking Ground On Its 4th ER 24/7 In Mission
MISSION, Texas – Rio Grande Regional Hospital, an HCA Healthcare Affiliated Hospital, is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its fourth 24/7 Emergency Room. Construction crews are out in full swing, preparing the area for the new site of Rio Grande Regional Hospital’s ER 24/7 in Mission. An...
Summer Causeway Run & Fitness Walk registration opens
The 7th Annual Summer Causeway Run & Fitness Walk will be hosted by the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce on September 17. The event will benefit the Point Isabel ISD Scholarship Fund. The Press spoke with Mary Gonzalez, Interim Director of the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce, regarding details on the event.
4 COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County, 1,127 new cases valleywide
Hidalgo County health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19. The newest data released indicates there were also 836 new cases of the virus in the Upper Valley while Cameron County reported 293 new cases. Three of the people who died of the virus in Hidalgo County were not vaccinated, according to a news […]
New efforts in place to keep students safe at PSJA ISD
The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District is taking steps to ensure the safety of students on campus this school year by focusing on communication, mental health checks, and limited campus access. PSJA ISD Assistant Superintendent for Students Services Orlando Noyola said he’s fully aware of the concerns parents may have....
Summer activities at Quinta Mazatlan
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center is set for “What was I Scared of?” Quinta Mazatlan’s social post said the event will include activities such as Forest Trail Book featuring the green “Empty Pants”, Dr. Seuss Arts & Crafts, Dr. Seuss Photo opportunities, and dress-up as your favorite Dr. Seuss character. […]
Arturo Galvan Coastal Park opens to the public
On Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, Port Isabel celebrated the culmination of a long term effort to make the Mayor Arturo Galvan Coastal Park a reality. A large number of Galvan family members and relatives as well as a sizeable turnout from the community, including City Manager Jared Hockema, the late mayor Galvan’s daughter Mary Jo, and recently elected Mayor Martin Cantu, Jr.
New cosmetology school opening opportunities at La Feria ISD
A new cosmetology school at the La Feria Independent School District will allow students to go straight to the workforce after graduation. The school is completely free and has students starting classes as freshman and leaving with a new trade. “They are able to come in and get the same...
Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 836 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 836 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Three women from Mercedes, Pharr and Weslaco, and a man from Donna died as a result of the virus. They were all in their...
Brownsville ISD holds training sessions to ensure school safety
The safety and security of schools is being made a priority as students and staff prepare to go back to the classroom at the Brownsville Independent School District. On Wednesday, the district held safe and supportive school training that was ordered by the governor and the Texas Education Agency. Some...
North Alamo Water Supply Corporation initiates mandatory water conservation measures
The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation is asking customers to conserve water effective immediately. The company – which services eastern Hidalgo County, Willacy County and northwestern Cameron County – entered stage three of its drought contingency and emergency rationing plan, the supply corporation announced Friday. Under the mandatory...
Lasara ISD kicks off new school year with several safety changes in place
Students with the Lasara Independent School District are nearly finished with their first week of the new school year. “Students we're ready to come back, staff was ready to come back,” Lasara ISD Superintendent Alejos Salazar said. “I know I was ready to see their smiling faces again, and it's been a good start to the school year."
LIST: Water restrictions ordered for RGV cities
Brownsville: The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced water restrictions on Friday. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. The following restrictions will be in place under Stage 2. Vehicle washing will be allowed twice a week between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Watering deemed non-essential is prohibited, including: […]
PSJA ISD board approves pay raises and retention stipends
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD School Board approved pay raises and retention stipends for the 2022-2023 school year, Wednesday evening. The PSJA ISD School Board has approved raises and retention stipends for teachers and full-time employees for the 2022-2023 school year, according to a press release from the district. In addition to […]
PSJA ISD School Board set to review proposed pay raises
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD superintendent and administration plan to propose competitive pay increases for all employees. According to the district’s news release, the plan is a part of PSJA ISD’s efforts to continue prioritizing compensation for staff. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, August 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the […]
Mandatory water restrictions now in effect in Mission
Water restrictions in the city of Mission are no longer voluntary, the city announced Wednesday. Mission customers can only water their lawns on certain days from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City of Mission calling for voluntary water conservation. Those living on the northwest and southeast side of...
Mission, San Benito in stage 2 water restrictions
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Due to current drought conditions, Mission and San Benito will implement Stage 2 water conservation restrictions. Mission is now designating irrigation days to four sections of the city. The Northeast and Southwest sections of the city will be able to irrigate Sundays, Wednesday, and Fridays, from 8pm to 6am. The Northwest […]
Water restrictions increase along the scorched border as Falcon Reservoir steadily fades
Water levels at Falcon International Reservoir fell to 9.7% as of Friday, according to a report by the Texas Water Development Board, because of the drought currently gripping the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico. Major municipalities downstream from Falcon, including McAllen and Brownsville in the Rio Grande Valley, have enacted...
City of McAllen warns residents of utility scam calls
The city of McAllen is warning its residents about a scam phone call. The false caller represents themselves as the city of McAllen and threatens to cut off the electricity bill due to past due payments. The caller gives two options, to press one for payment or press two if...
