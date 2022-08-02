Illinois Home Has a Medieval Secret Lair Hiding In The Basement

Read on wkmi.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Related
Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois
Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb.
Illinois’ Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Found in This Old Fashioned Shop
This would be a very difficult thing for me to ever judge. I've never had a bad chocolate chip cookie, but reviewers say there's none better in Illinois. The big holiday is August 4, 2022, and it's a no-brainer on how to best spend a portion of this day, devouring a box of chocolate chip cookies. Sometimes I like mine to be a little crunchy on the outside with a soft middle and buttery smooth., other times I like my cookie to be so fresh from the oven that the chocolate is almost too hot to eat. How do you like your chocolate chip cookie?
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
wgnradio.com
75 thousand ducks will be dumped into the Chicago River
Lisa Dent is joined on Chicago’s Afternoon News by Kyle Tuckey, 2022 Duck Ambassador and Special Olympics Illinois athlete along with Dave Breen, CEO and President of Special Olymics Illinois. The group discusses the event and talk about the prizes whichinclude a new Chevy, a cruise, and cash prizes too!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Of The Most Gorgeous Sunflower Gardens Are Right Here In Illinois
I was recently on Good Day Stateline's "Happiness Week." We talked all about beautiful sunflowers and tried some delicious vitamin gummies to kick it off!. I've never actually been to a sunflower field before, so I asked a bunch of friends if they've been to some! They didn't disappoint, So many people sent me suggestions on places near Rockford and further. If I've been curious about visiting one of these fields I know you're just as interested. Your summer is going to get even better now that you have another adventure to cross off your bucket list with friends!
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
These Are The Best Places To Watch The Chicago Air And Water Show
The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago on August 20th and 21st. Take in the show-stopping view as jets fly overhead in gravity-defying stunts. The annual show, which has been held on the shores of Lake Michigan since 1995, is back this month. Keep scrolling to find out the full schedule and the best spots to view this incredible event. Admission is free for any beach-goers and considering the show itself is half in the sky, and half in the water, you can’t go wrong with a prime beach view. The show itself is centered around the beaches on...
visitlakecounty.org
Things To Do This Weekend August 5-7, 2022
Shop locally, celebrate the Lake County community and hit the fairway. These are the things to do this weekend August 5-7. “Let The Road Take You!” Win a chance for an overnight stay at the Great Wolf Lodge Illinois or four free tickets to Six Flags Great America. Take...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrillist
Outdoor and Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Chicago
At once nostalgic and COVID-safe, drive-in movie theaters have experienced a deserved resurgence over the past couple years, including throughout the Chicagoland area. For those averse to being price gouged over popcorn or crowding into indoor packed theaters (thanks, Tom Cruise), outdoor and drive-in movies provide that same cinematic wallop and communal experience, minus the exorbitant prices or risk of catching the latest Omicron variant while catching the latest Marvel romp.
Custom Lincolnwood MCM With Living Room Surprise Listed for $729K
At first glance, this custom-built mid-century modern home in Lincolnwood looks like a time capsule worthy of its unique decor. But take a closer look at the photos and the home's show-stopping room boasts an even bigger surprise than the floor-to-ceiling windows, circular couch and statement fireplace. Her name is...
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
Chicago Defender
Plazas Planned for Nine Chicago Neighborhoods
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced that 10 new public plazas will create spaces for recreation, performances, pop-up shops, gardening, and other neighborhood activities at strategic locations across the South, West, and North sides. These projects will be supported with funding from the Chicago Recovery Plan. “These transformational projects will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oakpark.com
Beware the Ides of August
When is the next Outrage Festival? Grief Glorification Week? Horror Hullaballoo? It was about six weeks between Uvalde and Highland Park, so maybe we should all stay home on Aug. 15, which is six weeks after Highland Park. I have a feeling gun-crazed shooters notice stuff like that. But that’s only a feeling.
oakpark.com
New life at Field’s
As Downtown Oak Park has blossomed and been remade over the past decade, there has been one stubborn and seemingly inexplicable vacancy. While some may think of the structure on the northeast corner of Lake and Harlem as the grand old Marshall Field’s, others of more moderate age will recall it as Borders Bookstore. Younger and newer residents, though, likely think of it only as a glaring void at a key gateway to Oak Park — an 11-year void.
SUV Flies Through Chicago Home, Paralyzes Man Taking Shower
'He’s just a wonderful guy. He certainly didn’t deserve this.'
WISN
Cooper Roberts, shot during Highland Park parade, now in rehab center
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The 8-year-old boy shot and severely injured during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting has been moved to a rehabilitation center. Cooper Roberts spent almost a month in pediatric intensive care at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children's Hospital. Earlier this week, he was moved to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago.
NBC Chicago
Clear the Shelters 2022: What to Know About Chicago-Area Pet Adoption Event
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters all month long, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for...
Chicago magazine
The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area
You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A bakery faced harassment for a kid-friendly drag show. Now, officials are threatening to fine the owner
CHICAGO — A bakery that faced harassment and vandalism after advertising for a family-friendly drag show is now being threatened with code violations if it hosts any future events, according to a letter sent from the far northwest suburb to the bakery’s owner. The letter was sent to...
What is that giant circular tower in Vernon Hills? Sarah Jindra finds out.
VERNON HILLS, Ill. — WGN Skycam 9 spotted a giant circular structure when flying over Vernon Hills recently— and it raised the question: WHAT IS THAT?. Turns out, the tower is actually a navigational aid for pilots. Traffic Reporter Sarah Jindra met with an FAA expert who explained.
WKMI
Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0