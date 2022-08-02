One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County

Read on wkmi.com
Related
Paw Paw Man Charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Arson
A 25-year-old Van Buren county man is now facing Federal charges for allegedly attempting to burn down a Planned Parenthood building in Kalamazoo. The suspect, Joshua Brereton, posted a video on his youtube page calling abortion "a genocide of babies" before he allegedly set Planned Parenthood on fire Sunday. That video has since been removed from the suspect's youtube page. The FBI used his video to connect him to the fire which led to the arrest. In fact, the FBI gathered a lot of evidence in a short time that connected the 25-year-old Paw Paw man to the crime.
Endangered Missing Alert for Two Centreville Girls; Mom Suspect
Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Alert for two Centreville girls, who were abducted Thursday afternoon from their foster home. Authorities identify Samantha Hope Prewitt, the biological mother as a suspect in this abduction. Police are also looking for a Scott Gray, and the two might be traveling in a dark blue 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan with Michigan license plate EPE5916.
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His Wife
Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. Yesterday, as concerned citizens rallied on the lawn of the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get justice for Dee Ann Warner, there was someone conspicuously missing. Dale Warner, husband of the 52-year-old Tecumseh, Michigan resident who was a mother and grandmother, was absent. It was no surprise. He hasn’t been to either of the vigils hosted by her family, nor has he looked for her. Instead, he insists she took off to Mexico or Jamaica.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMTCw
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in West Michigan neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
jtv.tv
I-94/Elm Road Closure for Bridge Demolition Begins Friday Night
Elm Road bridge. MDOT file photo. (August 2, 2022 11:08 AM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) for bridge demolition and drainage work in Jackson. This work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and...
Could Kalamazoo Replace Busses With Minivans?
I want to start by saying, this isn't a shot at the Kalamazoo Public Transit System. The busses and public transportation in this city function 10x better than any other city I've lived in. BUT... is there room for improvement?. Maybe. Because some cities - mostly smaller ones - are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect Sought For Attempted Armed Robbery at Kalamazoo Township Business
Authorities in the Kalamazoo Township area are searching for a suspect to attempted an armed robbery at a business over the weekend. Police say the suspect entered a local establishment in the 2000 block of W. Main Street Sunday evening, and demanded money from the store clerk. During the robbery, he implied he had a weapon, but never brandished it.
‘No contact’ with Huron River advised after toxic chemical release
WIXOM, MI — The state of Michigan is urging people to avoid contact with the Huron River downstream of Wixom after a chrome plating factory released a large quantity of hexavalent chromium into a sewer system that discharges to the river. The state environmental and health departments issued a...
Happy Ending After Baseball Team Has Gear Stolen in Battle Creek
Is nothing sacred? Is there a thriving black market for stolen baseball gear?. This past weekend, the Rockford Rivets had approximately $50,000 worth of baseball equipment stolen from the team bus, while the team was staying overnight in Battle Creek. The Rivets were in Battle Creek to play the Battle Jacks before moving over to Kalamazoo to play two games with the Growlers on Sunday and Monday.
Key Candidate Points For Tuesday’s Primary Elections in Kalamazoo
If you're reading this before Tuesday's Primary Election, then good, you're ahead of the game. If you're NOT reading this before Tuesday's Primary Election, then hopefully it got to you before you made it to the polls. Kalamazoo, and many other area voting districts saw a shift in January, so...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buy Your Pet Fish From Sea Mystic
One of the things that almost every family has is pets, but of course, most kids want a dog or cat, but some families are unique. Some families like to have more exotic animals as pets like snakes, large reptiles, and spiders, while others like to have calmer pets like birds, hamsters, bunnies, and fish. Of course, you can always go to a basic or exotic pet store to get these kinds of animals, but specialized stores are always the best.
Portage Man Gets You Organized and Goes Viral
Find out why this Portage man is getting over 10 million views on TikTok. The Organizer Man (a.k.a. @the.organizer.man on TikTok) shows off some very cool organization hacks while showcasing his sense of humor. This Portage, Michigan content creator has 147.9 thousand followers and 1.2 million total video likes. Impressive!
It’s Reptile Weekend at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek
There is something appealing about reptiles. For some, it's the fact that they can have a pet without worrying about allergies as you would with a dog or cat. And for many kids, there's just something appealing about lizards and frogs, but also chameleons and geckos. You can also teach the kids to have a healthy respect for snakes, while they learn something about those snakes. And finally, it's more practical than having a shark.
The Last Witch Trial Happened in Kalamazoo in 1929
Did you know that a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors?. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
Here’s The Meaning Behind The Term “Green Door” For Kalamazoo’s Distillery
Green Door Distillery has been making headlines recently, with the co-acquisition of the distillery from former Pistons great Ben Wallace. But what's the story behind their name? Why call it Green Door? Is it because they have a green door? Well yes, but that's not exactly it. Apparently, it means something a little more, and it goes back to the days of prohibition. Who knows, maybe the "alleged" speakeasy under Louie's served Green Door Whiskey from Kalamazoo:
Go Horseback Riding In Kalamazoo With Action Matters and F.I.S.T
Action Matters is a nonprofit organization that offers programs for academics, athletics, arts, activism, and atmosphere. Its mission statement is "Uniting people, uniting places, uniting progress." They have many different programs and groups that are designed to help the Kalamazoo, Michigan community with many different things. Many of their groups are designed with helping the youth in many assets of life. Some of those groups even involve helping parents and children strengthen their relationships while doing various activities.
Downtown Two-Way Streets Decision Is Made; Now Kalamazoo Wants Your Support
The decision to return downtown Kalamazoo to two-way traffic has been made. Now, the City of Kalamazoo wants you to support it. To that end, the city has set up a series of "community engagement events" looking for input on what amenities residents would like added to the multi-million dollar project. These events begin on Thursday (July 28th) starting with the Stuart neighborhood, followed by the Northside and downtown districts.
Remembering When Southwest Michigan Felt The Effects of the 1980 Mag. 5.1 Earthquake
It is a day that will truly live in infamy. On July 27th, 1980, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocked Mount Sterling, Kentucky that sent tremors all the way up to Michigan, which was felt especially in Allegan, Coldwater, Flint, Hastings, and Mount Pleasant. What would transpire was a series of events that still rattles the people here in Michigan, as we are not used to earthquakes regularly. One person shared their experience on a historical page recently:
WKMI
Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0