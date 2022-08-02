Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Kalamazoo Ribfest

Read on wkmi.com
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
Grand Rapids’ Cereal Café and Dessert Shop Now Open in New Location
Grand Rapids first - and only! - breakfast cereal café has moved!. I've been meaning to try Eastown Cereal Café since the business first opened a couple years ago. In particular, the shakes look awesome!. At the time, owner Taylor Kyle was a 17-year-old high school student! Her...
abc57.com
Annual Peach Festival returns to Coloma
COLOMA, Mich. -- The Coloma Glad Peach Festival will return starting Saturday for its annual celebration of gladiolus flowers and peaches. Festivities begin on Saturday at 7 a.m., and last through Sunday at 3 p.m. Event highlights include the annual parade at 1 p.m., live music throughout the day Saturday,...
'Donut & Beer Fest' returns to Michigan this October
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An event that Homer Simpson would lose his mind over is coming to Battle Creek in October. The Donut & Beer Fest kicked off in 2017 in Kalamazoo and later moved to Columbus, OH in 2021. And now it is back in Michigan, in partnership with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event
The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
Icarus Grilled Chicken Back In The Crossroads Mall
Here in the Kalamazoo/Portage area, we have seen the online shopping trend start to take down the traditional ways of shopping. We even see so many more deliveries now, from simple things like toiletries, hygiene products, and even groceries. Now because of this new trend, huge online conglomerates like Amazon, Shein, and so many others have popped up and taken over the industry. With this new takeover, old school malls not just here in Michigan, but all over the world, have taken a huge blow.
Kalamazoo RibFest ready to rock Arcadia Creek Festival Place with late ‘90s favorites
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo RibFest is set to make its triumphant return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place this weekend with some big-time headliners after two consecutive years of pandemic-driven cancellations. The smell of barbecue smoke will no doubt be strong early Friday, as the two-day festival returns to its...
WWMTCw
Smell of ribs, music fill the air at Kalamazoo Ribfest
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The smell of ribs filled the air in Kalamazoo Friday for the first day of Ribfest. The two day festival made it's big return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place in Kalamazoo after two years of cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC is...
Goose Island May Have Invented Bourbon Barrel Aged Beer But Biscotti?
Yes, this is the golden age of craft beer. Those of us in Kalamazoo take a particular interest with Bell's having become one of the biggest players in the craft beer arena, but Goose Island Beer Company has been around for a long while too, and they claim to have invented the bourbon-barrel-aged variant.
Cheap Trick Coming To Kalamazoo State Theatre November 5th, 2022
Somebody call the dream police because the band Cheap Trick is gonna' to be breaking into Kalamazoo on November 5th, 2022 and taking over the Kalamazoo State Theatre for an epic night playing all their hits. This comes as a surprise as the only Michigan show previously announced for this Fall was for November 4th of this year is on the east side of the state in Port Huron McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center. They recently played Pine Knob in Clarkston on July 27th.
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in Michigan
Michigan just got a little bit more green. A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently opened another location in the state. Read on to learn more. Pincanna, a popular retail cannabis dispensary chain, just celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Kalamazoo on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
tmpresale.com
Australia’s Thunder From Down Under at Kalamazoo State Theatre in Kalamazoo Nov 11, 2022 – pre-sale passcode
The latest Australia’s Thunder From Down Under presale password is now on our site: For a very short time you can purchase your very own tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss Australia’s Thunder From Down Under’s concert in Kalamazoo, MI do you? Tickets may sell fast once they go on sale: during the presale you can buy your tickets before they sell out!
WOOD
Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
WNDU
Benton Harbor hosts 7th annual National Night Out
BENTON HARBOR, Mi. (WNDU) - To promote positive relationships between police officers and the community, residents of Benton Harbor and Benton Township were invited to Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park for the city’s 7th annual National Night Out. National Night Out is a campaign held in cities across...
5 Great Options for Waterfront Dining in the West Michigan Area
Growing up, dining at that "fancy" waterfront restaurant always felt like a luxury. Staring at the water, watching the birds, or just enjoying the sunset always made me feel like I was on top of the world. As an adult, it's not quite that dramatic but, waterfront dining still acts...
Did You Know There’s A Travelling Veterinarian In Kalamazoo?
There are lots of great vet options out there for animals in Southwest Michigan, but few can claim that they can pack up in a van and come to your doorstep to do procedures, or just set up shop in a parking lot. Dr. Seely Rotigel is known at the Visiting Vet, and has been mobile for quite some time, and is an avid lover of animals herself. Dr. Rotigel graduated from Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1994. She has a special interest in dermatology/allergies and dentistry. She lives in Battle Creek with her family and many pets.
The 10 Best Olive Burgers In and Around the Kalamazoo Area
Craving an olive burger? I can't relate. However, finding a delicious olive burger to fulfill that craving can either make or break your day. While I can't personally give any recommendations for where to find a yummy olive burger, the people of Kalamazoo certainly can. In the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Amy B. recently posted,
Woman Goes Viral On TikTok For Grand Rapids Schools Having ‘Slave Day’
Scrolling on TikTok has become a part of my daily routine. Wake up. Scroll on TikTok. After a long work day, I immediately scroll on TikTok. Once I am finally ready for bed, I need to scroll on TikTok. TikTok is full of fun dances, think pieces, and more. However,...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegan, Barry, Bay, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Bay; Berrien; Branch; Calhoun; Cass; Clinton; Eaton; Genesee; Gratiot; Hillsdale; Huron; Ingham; Ionia; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Montcalm; Oakland; Ottawa; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; St. Joseph; Tuscola; Van Buren; Washtenaw; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGAN BARRY BAY BERRIEN BRANCH CALHOUN CASS CLINTON EATON GENESEE GRATIOT HILLSDALE HURON INGHAM IONIA JACKSON KALAMAZOO KENT LAPEER LENAWEE LIVINGSTON MACOMB MIDLAND MONROE MONTCALM OAKLAND OTTAWA SAGINAW SANILAC SHIAWASSEE ST. CLAIR ST. JOSEPH TUSCOLA VAN BUREN WASHTENAW WAYNE
