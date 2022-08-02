ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Kalamazoo Ribfest

By Mark Frankhouse
WKMI
WKMI
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wkmi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 95.7FM

Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022

Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc57.com

Annual Peach Festival returns to Coloma

COLOMA, Mich. -- The Coloma Glad Peach Festival will return starting Saturday for its annual celebration of gladiolus flowers and peaches. Festivities begin on Saturday at 7 a.m., and last through Sunday at 3 p.m. Event highlights include the annual parade at 1 p.m., live music throughout the day Saturday,...
COLOMA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WKMI

Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event

The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Icarus Grilled Chicken Back In The Crossroads Mall

Here in the Kalamazoo/Portage area, we have seen the online shopping trend start to take down the traditional ways of shopping. We even see so many more deliveries now, from simple things like toiletries, hygiene products, and even groceries. Now because of this new trend, huge online conglomerates like Amazon, Shein, and so many others have popped up and taken over the industry. With this new takeover, old school malls not just here in Michigan, but all over the world, have taken a huge blow.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rib#Advanced Ticketholders
WWMTCw

Smell of ribs, music fill the air at Kalamazoo Ribfest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The smell of ribs filled the air in Kalamazoo Friday for the first day of Ribfest. The two day festival made it's big return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place in Kalamazoo after two years of cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Cheap Trick Coming To Kalamazoo State Theatre November 5th, 2022

Somebody call the dream police because the band Cheap Trick is gonna' to be breaking into Kalamazoo on November 5th, 2022 and taking over the Kalamazoo State Theatre for an epic night playing all their hits. This comes as a surprise as the only Michigan show previously announced for this Fall was for November 4th of this year is on the east side of the state in Port Huron McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center. They recently played Pine Knob in Clarkston on July 27th.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tmpresale.com

Australia’s Thunder From Down Under at Kalamazoo State Theatre in Kalamazoo Nov 11, 2022 – pre-sale passcode

The latest Australia’s Thunder From Down Under presale password is now on our site: For a very short time you can purchase your very own tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss Australia’s Thunder From Down Under’s concert in Kalamazoo, MI do you? Tickets may sell fast once they go on sale: during the presale you can buy your tickets before they sell out!
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Benton Harbor hosts 7th annual National Night Out

BENTON HARBOR, Mi. (WNDU) - To promote positive relationships between police officers and the community, residents of Benton Harbor and Benton Township were invited to Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park for the city’s 7th annual National Night Out. National Night Out is a campaign held in cities across...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WKMI

5 Great Options for Waterfront Dining in the West Michigan Area

Growing up, dining at that "fancy" waterfront restaurant always felt like a luxury. Staring at the water, watching the birds, or just enjoying the sunset always made me feel like I was on top of the world. As an adult, it's not quite that dramatic but, waterfront dining still acts...
HOLLAND, MI
WKMI

Did You Know There’s A Travelling Veterinarian In Kalamazoo?

There are lots of great vet options out there for animals in Southwest Michigan, but few can claim that they can pack up in a van and come to your doorstep to do procedures, or just set up shop in a parking lot. Dr. Seely Rotigel is known at the Visiting Vet, and has been mobile for quite some time, and is an avid lover of animals herself. Dr. Rotigel graduated from Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1994. She has a special interest in dermatology/allergies and dentistry. She lives in Battle Creek with her family and many pets.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

The 10 Best Olive Burgers In and Around the Kalamazoo Area

Craving an olive burger? I can't relate. However, finding a delicious olive burger to fulfill that craving can either make or break your day. While I can't personally give any recommendations for where to find a yummy olive burger, the people of Kalamazoo certainly can. In the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Amy B. recently posted,
KALAMAZOO, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegan, Barry, Bay, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Bay; Berrien; Branch; Calhoun; Cass; Clinton; Eaton; Genesee; Gratiot; Hillsdale; Huron; Ingham; Ionia; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Montcalm; Oakland; Ottawa; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; St. Joseph; Tuscola; Van Buren; Washtenaw; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGAN BARRY BAY BERRIEN BRANCH CALHOUN CASS CLINTON EATON GENESEE GRATIOT HILLSDALE HURON INGHAM IONIA JACKSON KALAMAZOO KENT LAPEER LENAWEE LIVINGSTON MACOMB MIDLAND MONROE MONTCALM OAKLAND OTTAWA SAGINAW SANILAC SHIAWASSEE ST. CLAIR ST. JOSEPH TUSCOLA VAN BUREN WASHTENAW WAYNE
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy