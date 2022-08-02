'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say

Read on yorknewstimes.com
York News-Times
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for attacking stranger downtown
A five-time convicted felon who randomly attacked a 62-year-old man in downtown Lincoln last year has been sentenced to three to five years in prison. Gabriel A. Sterling, 36, told Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman at his sentencing Thursday that he didn't remember the incident. "But that still doesn't...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man apprehended after not paying for fuel, fleeing from police
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly left a Lincoln gas station without paying. The Lincoln Police Department said that officers were called to the Super C at 3275 Sheridan Blvd. for a report of a gas drive off Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Authorities...
KETV.com
One person arrested for robbery at a Family Dollar in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Wednesday night, according to Omaha police. Around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the store, located near Ames Avenue and Fontenelle Boulevard, for reports of a robbery, according to authorities. According to Omaha police, employees...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: State patrol suspects gunfire involved after four killed in northeast Nebraska town
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol suspects foul play after four were killed in two house fires in a northeast Nebraska town. Authorities suspect that gunfire was involved at both crime scenes. Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, callers reported hearing an explosion at a home in Laurel,...
1011now.com
Man in stolen car arrested after crashing into Lincoln Police cruiser and another vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing a number of charges after the Lincoln Police Department says he left a gas station without paying, crashed into a cruiser and ran from officers. Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Super C, off 33rd Street and Sheridan...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating multiple fatalities in Laurel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel Thursday morning. The situation includes multiple scenes in Laurel and is an active investigation. NSP will release more information at a press conference at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it live...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County law enforcement agencies introduce ‘Gov2Go’ app
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Law enforcement agencies in Lancaster County are participating in a pilot program to help reduce failed court appearances. The program was introduced earlier this week and aims to continue testing the program’s efficiency over the next six months. It allows people to sign up...
WOWT
Autopsy: Omaha woman died of strangulation
A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. There are new details on a brief pursuit and standoff on I-80 that brought traffic to a halt. Bond denied for murder suspect in Omaha strangulation death. Updated: 3 hours ago. Bond was denied...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Announce Homicide Arrest
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a July homicide. They say O-P-D Homicide Unit detectives arrest 31--year-old Lorenzo Washington. After consultation between police and the Douglas County Attorney's Office, Washington is charged with First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Sexual Assault in connection with the death of 58-year old Rita Hash.
1011now.com
Police find hundreds of MDMA pills & other drugs inside northeast Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department found hundreds of MDMA pills, along with other drugs, inside a northeast Lincoln home. Around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, LPD said their Gang Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence near 79th Street and Lexington Avenue for an ongoing narcotics investigation.
York News-Times
Man accused of cocaine possession after dangerous driving on I-80 in York County
YORK – A 30-year-old Omaha man has been charged with cocaine possession after allegedly driving dangerously on Interstate 80 in York County. Arraignment proceedings have been set for next week for Charles Vrana of Omaha. According to court documents, Vrana was initially arrested for fourth offense driving under the...
iheart.com
Nebraska Prison Inmate Dies
The Department of Correctional Services reports 69-year old Daniel Holliday died Wednesday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. They say Holliday was serving a sentence of 30 to 35 years on charges out of Dawson County that included two counts of first degree sexual assault and one count of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.
WOWT
Omaha police arrest man in connection to homicide investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Homicide Unit arrested a man in connection to a homicide investigation Wednesday. Lorenzo Washington, 31 was charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree murder for the death of Rita Hash, 58. Officers went to an apartment complex near Maplewood Blvd & Maple Street...
Omaha Woman Sentenced for a Methamphetamine Offense
(Council Bluffs) An Omaha, Nebraska woman was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison, following her plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says in March 2021, the Mills County Sheriff’s Department received information that 33-year-old...
klkntv.com
Beatrice Police investigating overnight drive-by shooting
BEATRICE, Neb. (KLKN) — The Beatrice Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. Police tell Channel 8 it happened near 13th and Lincoln Streets around 2:30 a.m. Officials say the bullets hit a residence in the area, but they are not sure how many hit the home.
WOWT
BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
Three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday. Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release. Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, officials said. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides. The Schmidts’ 9-year-old son, who was with his family on the camping trip, survived the attack without physical injuries, but investigators have not said whether he was in the tent when the attack happened. The department confirmed Thursday that the killer was Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Nebraska, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the family was attacked early on the morning of July 22 in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. Sherwin was at the park camping with his parents at the time of the attack, according to police and Sherwin’s mother.
klin.com
Case Of Whiskey Missing From Casey’s After Burglary
A burglary alarm sent Lincoln Police to the Casey’s at 2243 N Cotner Blvd just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers saw the front glass doors had been shattered with a piece of concrete. They entered the business but no one was inside. An employee arrived and the store...
News Channel Nebraska
Residue case alleged after Humboldt search
FALLS CITY – Scott Bachman, Sr., 44, of Humboldt and Janeen Moyer, 26, of Farragut, Iowa, are charged with possession in Richardson County following a search of a residence at 704 Nemaha St. in Humboldt on July 17. An arrest affidavit says a smoking pipe with meth residue was...
KETV.com
Speedy crime at Omaha Speedee Mart
A man held up an Omaha convenience store in July and didn’t take long to do it. According to a police report the man came into a Speedee Mart south of 120th and West Center just after 11:30 p.m. July 22. He was pretty straightforward, going to the clerk...
