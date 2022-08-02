Read on www.seattlegreenlaker.com
425magazine.com
All-Access: Car Show, Airshow, and Design
Car enthusiasts will enjoy this event at Renton Jeep Ram Dodge Chrysler Fiat. Entry is free and there will be music, food trucks, cars of all shapes and sizes, and prizes for winners. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 6. Learn more about this event or enter a vehicle for the contest here.
southsoundmag.com
Sip & Savor: Night Market, Cider, and Summer Bake
Support local businesses and browse local vendors at the Puyallup Night Market. The Market runs from 5-8 p.m. every Thursday this summer at the Pioneer Park Pavilion. You can also find the market at the Motion Church South Hill Campus on Fridays from 4 p.m. There will be live music, food, and drink. Learn more here.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Summer Meltdown music festival returns at new Snohomish venue
SNOHOMISH, Wash., August 2, 2022 – After a pandemic-induced two-year break, the Summer Meltdown music festival returned for its 20th year, July 28 through July 31, at a brand-new venue – on private property near Snohomish’s gorgeous Sky Meadows Park. The 150-acre plot of land, lined with...
urbnlivn.com
Modern Madison Park home with fresh, inspired design
Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, 3806 E McGilvra St. is located in the heart of Seattle’s coveted Madison Park neighborhood. A paragon of modern architecture and inspired design, the home’s private arboreal setting feels worlds away—all while within strolling distance of shops, restaurants and all the in-city amenities you might want.
The Stranger
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! It's Renaissance Faire Time!
August brings heat, summer malaise, and the annual Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire. And this year, this portal to the Elizabethan era seems a bit too real, with a pox plaguing the people of 2022. At least English peasants weren't forced to know about the Twitter drama surrounding the Lockheed Martin tenderqueer. ANYWAYS, this time-honored tradition beckons city folk to squeeze into tights and bustiers before making their way to the grassy plains of Bonney Lake's Kelley Farm, a land that, for a brief moment, becomes the English town of Merriwick.
cn2.com
Climbing Mount Rainier for Camp Cherokee
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There are several people who are taking Camp Cherokee to New Heights. The popular YMCA summer camp, which was built in 1937, is showing some of its age, so seven people will be climbing Seattle, Washington’s Mount Rainier at the end of August to raise funds and awareness for Camp Cherokee’s First Capital Campaign.
Clever and classy Seattle floating home seems twice its size
The private deck puts you right on Lake Union.
8 surprising perks of having a Seattle Library card
You already know you can check out books using your library card. But did you know about the other perks your Seattle Public Library can score you?. Here are eight under-the-radar resources cardholders can access:. Free museum passes. Once every 30 days, you can use your library card to reserve...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged
Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
425magazine.com
HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’ Stars to Open a Snohomish-Based Design Center
Snohomish-raised twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are the dream team behind HGTV’s popular home-renovation series Unsellable Houses, now in its third season and streaming on Discovery+. The duo will be bringing their eye for design to the greater Seattle area when they open their new design center...
caringmagazine.org
In Seattle, a family finds home twice with the help of The Salvation Army
Dina and Kori Flores live in an apartment on a quiet street in north-central Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood along with their dog, Odie. It’s all a stone’s throw away from restaurants, cafes and shops—qualities many would consider when choosing a location. But the biggest reason why it feels like home?
urbnlivn.com
Colorful custom home with hot tub in Phinney Ridge
Built in 1950, 507 N 65th St. is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Seattle’s centrally located Phinney Ridge neighborhood—just west of Green Lake. More recently reimagined by Seattle-based CAST Architecture, the home boasts a fully renovated first floor and second-floor addition with distinctive butterfly roof. Through the front...
luxury-houses.net
The $5,200,00 Lake Views Property is a Masterpiece in Design and Architecture in Bellevue
The Property in Bellevue is a truly one of a kind home that will take your breath away, now available for sale. This home located at 1830 W Lake Sammamish Parkway NE, Bellevue, Washington; offering 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ali Mills – Windermere Real Estate/East – Phone: ((425) 753-1810) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Bellevue.
Here's The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Washington
Eat This, Not That! and Yelp teamed up to find the tastiest chocolate chip cookies in every state.
Chronicle
National Parks — Including Three in Washington — Are Free to Enter Thursday
In honor of the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, all National Parks that charge a fee will offer free admission Thursday. That includes Washington state's three big ones: North Cascades National Park, Olympic National Park and Mount Rainier National Park. Throughout the country, several small historic sites overseen...
urbnlivn.com
Queen Anne’s All Saints Chapel and parsonage on the market
Situated at the top of Queen Anne, 1718 2nd Ave. N is a 14,000-square-foot church property that also includes a five-bedroom house and 17 off-street parking spaces. Built in 1967 and with several rounds of updates over the years, the property offers a prime location, gorgeous beam work in the sanctuary, and an 18,000-square-feet developable lot at the corner of 2nd Avenue N and Blane Street.
Seattle GameWorks announces plans to reopen this week
Following the announcement of a permanent closure in late 2021, any thought of GameWorks Seattle reopening was not in the cards. First opening in Seattle in 1997, GameWorks was not just a regular arcade. Originally conceived as an entertainment hub by Sega, Universal Studios and DreamWorks, it was designed for “fun, excitement, competition and bringing people together,” as Steven Spielberg of DreamWorks said.
seattlemet.com
10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington
Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
seattlechannel.org
CityStream: The Squire Shop Rides Again!
It’s been 40 years since the legendary Squire Shop hydroplane skimmed the waters of Lake Washington. Many thought the boat was gone forever. It might have been if not for local racing fan Gary Laws. When he located the boat, it was in sad shape. But years of elbow grease restored the once proud hydro to the gleaming race boat of old. And when the Squire Shop recently returned to the water, the familiar roar of its piston engine followed by laps on Lake Washington brought joy to the team that labored so hard to restore it. Producer Randy Eng chronicles the return of the Squire Shop.
