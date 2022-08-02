ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Milestones – Aug. 2, 2022

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49kFgr_0h1kHLcA00

of Glen Allen was named to the spring 2022 president’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher. Sell is pursuing a BSE in Electrical Engineering.

***

Student-athletes Noah Adams and Evan Walker of Henrico recently were named Academic All-ODAC (Old Dominion Athletic Conference) at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va. Student-athletes who earned a minimum 3.25 grade point average for the 2021-22 academic year were recognized for this honor.

***

Olivia Dimond of Henrico was named to the dean’s list at Bates College in Maine for the winter semester ending in April 2022. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.92 or higher. Dimond, who is majoring in theater and minoring in education, is a 2018 graduate of Collegiate School.

***

Neil Rapchick of Henrico was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.66 for the semester.

***

India McNeill of Henrico graduated May 20 with a bachelor of science degree in Communication from Missouri State University.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

‘Cumberland is back!’: Community sends off Little League State Champions

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Family, friends, and fans gave a championship send off to the Cumberland Little League team Thursday evening. The squad will head down to Bristol, Connecticut, Friday for the Metro Regional Tournament. Cumberland defeated Portsmouth Saturday evening. “Only 53 of those 6,500 teams will compete,” said...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy