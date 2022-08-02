Milestones – Aug. 2, 2022

of Glen Allen was named to the spring 2022 president’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher. Sell is pursuing a BSE in Electrical Engineering.

***

Student-athletes Noah Adams and Evan Walker of Henrico recently were named Academic All-ODAC (Old Dominion Athletic Conference) at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va. Student-athletes who earned a minimum 3.25 grade point average for the 2021-22 academic year were recognized for this honor.

***

Olivia Dimond of Henrico was named to the dean’s list at Bates College in Maine for the winter semester ending in April 2022. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.92 or higher. Dimond, who is majoring in theater and minoring in education, is a 2018 graduate of Collegiate School.

***

Neil Rapchick of Henrico was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.66 for the semester.

***

India McNeill of Henrico graduated May 20 with a bachelor of science degree in Communication from Missouri State University.

