OBITUARY: Bruce Allen Black, 1952-2022
Bruce was a proud Marine Corps veteran who served during Vietnam as a jet mechanic, and loved to share his stories of traveling around the world. He was a fighter all the way to the end. Bruce was a master carpenter, a very intelligent man who enjoyed fixing anything he...
OBITUARY: Donald McLean Johnson, 1938-2022
Donald McLean Johnson was born on May 16, 1938 and passed away on July 28, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Jeanne Johnson; his brother, Wallace Johnson; and his beloved wife, Carolyn Johnson. He was a lifelong resident of Humboldt County and raised millions of dollars as an Auctioneer for local charities and fundraisers. Humboldt County Junior Livestock Auction, CASA of Humboldt, Humboldt State Athletics, Boys and Girls Club, Humboldt Arts Council, Ducks Unlimited, Dream Quest, Special Olympics, and many 4-H, FFA, and local schools have all benefited from his talents as an auctioneer and generous volunteer.
Rio Dell, There’s a New Chief in Town
Greg Allen, formerly of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, has been sworn in as the Chief of Police for the city of Rio Dell. Rio Dell Mayor, Debra Garnes led the swearing in ceremony for the new police chief with members of Chief Allen’s family in attendance in addition to Supervisor Michelle Bushnell, Supervisor Rex Bohn, Ferndale Chief of Police Ron Sligh, Fortuna Chief of Police Casey Day, Rio Dell Fire Chief Shane Wilson, and Chamber President Nick Angeloff as well as many community and law enforcement members.
Gunshot Victim Traveling West Along Hwy 299 Assisted by Several Local Agencies
A gunshot victim traveling in a car on Hwy 299 was located and taken to the hospital late this morning. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[J]ust after 11 a.m. today, the Sheriff’s Office received the report of a blue sedan traveling through the Willow Creek area carrying a possible gunshot victim.”
OBITUARY: Annabelle June Snell, 2020-2022
Born August 26, 2020, “Sissybelle” was the youngest of four siblings. Snuggles and hugs were her specialty and those moments will be forever cherished. Annabelle’s mom has treasured memories of cooking in the kitchen and handing Annabelle one of her wooden spoons each time Annabelle wandered by and requested one. Annabelle’s wooden spoons with her teeth marks on them are a keepsake now. She loved to see her dad come home from work and would squeal with delight when she spotted him.
Best of Humboldt 2022
It's been a bit of a circus and not always in the good Britney Spears comeback album way. No matter what you do, making it work these days requires being a bit of a ringmaster. The winners of this year's Best of Humboldt have honed their skills wrangling cats, juggling, highwire balancing and jumping through hoops. And now, with the help of our readers, who nominated and voted for their favorites, the Journal gets to shine a spotlight on the winning local people, places, arts and entertainment, products and makers, services and celebrations. And that's the fun part — a little carnival barking for the acts we want to see flourishing into the future. Step right up and see this year's champions!
Humboldt, Going Down!
Not a bad view for paintin’! The Eureka Street Art Festival is in full swing with nightly art walks to the event’s various project locations. But it’s local artist Tess Yinger — tackling their first ever solo mural project! — who inarguably scored the dreamiest workspace along Eureka’s waterfront. Kudos!
What’s Going On With the Streets by the Zoo? Eureka Experimenting With One-Way Operations on W and Dolbeer.
Some residents of Eureka and Cutten have been flummoxed this week to find a pair of two-way thoroughfares reduced to one-way traffic, with cones and detour signs blocking half the lanes. From August 1 through August 8, the City of Eureka is conducting a “couplet demonstration” on W and Dolbeer...
Big Public Meetings on Nordic Aquafarms and Arcata’s Gateway Area Plan Tonight
Just a quick heads-up for people interested in the future of Humboldt County — most of you, right?. There are two important public meetings happening tonight on two separate big, county-altering projects: The proposed Nordic Aquafarms indoor fish farm in Samoa, and Arcata’s Gateway Area Plan. At 4...
[UPDATE 5:13 p.m.: Photo] Explosion Rocks Rio Dell
First reports indicate a shipping container with solar batteries located in the River’s Edge RV Park in Rio Dell exploded about 11:21 a.m. According to Emily Scoles who is a Rio Dell resident, “It shook the ground and windows all over town and [S]cotia…It wasnt deep like a mortar…it sounded tinny like metal.”
FLIGHTS to SEATTLE? Big Fed Grant Gives Humboldt a Shot at Attracting Service to Portland or the Emerald City, County Says
Congressman Jared Huffman has helped the Humboldt County Department of Aviation secure $850,000 in grant funds from the US Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to be used to attract additional air service for a northbound route. The SCASDP grant program is designed to help...
One-way traffic controls in Trinity County after motorcycle, big rig crash
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. 4:15 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 299 is now under one-way traffic control after a big rig and motorcycle crashed in Trinity County, according to Caltrans. Caltrans said the crash was east of Douglas City. The CHP Trinity-River said its officers are at the scene. The highway was...
Shady Guy Hanging Around McK Neighborhood Later Found to Have Burglarized a Vehicle, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Aug. 3, 2022, at about 6:44 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Forson Road in McKinleyville for the report of a suspicious person possibly casing homes in the neighborhood. Deputies arrived in the area...
Quake, August 1
A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, July 31. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Fatal Collision Between a Motorcycle and a Big Rig on Hwy 299
A motorcyclist died after a collision between a Peterbilt logging truck and a motorcycle on Hwy 299 just east of Hwy 3 in Trinity County about 3:18 p.m. According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, this is a fatal crash. Dispatch relayed about 3:21 p.m. on the CHP page...
‘Kind of a Big Deal’: Providence Spokesperson Wants You to Know that Redwood Memorial Hospital Got Five Stars
Christian Hill, communications manager for Providence of Northern California, called up the Outpost this morning to strongly suggest the publication of a press release he was about to send. Hill argued his case in the following voicemail:. Sold! Without further ado, the Outpost proudly presents this important, good news press...
Humboldt OES posts orbital debris warning Saturday, clears within hours
EUREKA, Calif. — At 12:29 a.m. Saturday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services posted to Facebook, warning that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket was expected to reenter the Earth's atmosphere at any of several possible locations, including Northern California. "I received an email from our [California Office...
Clinical Supervisor
Under the supervision of the Two Feathers’ Chekws Director, the Clinical Supervisor provides clinical oversight, general management, coaching, and quality assurance to licensed and unlicensed staff clinicians who provide community-based mental health services in our local community. In this leadership role, the Clinical Supervisor will have the opportunity to impact program services offered to our clients, as well as develop, coach and mentor clinical service staff in their professional journey.
Willow Creek motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run
SALYER, CA — A motorcyclist riding in the Trinity River area was injured on July 27 after a hit-and-run crash. According to the California Highway Patrol, 42-year-old motorcyclist Robert Binder from Willow Creek was driving west on California Route 299 near Campbell Ridge Road in Salyer when he crossed the double yellow lines onto the wrong side of the road.
Public Health Reports Two More COVID Deaths
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed another two COVID-19 deaths since its last report July 28. Five new hospitalizations were also reported and, according to a state database, 15 people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including three under intensive care. The deaths reported today were Humboldt County's 153rd and 154th since the pandemic began.
