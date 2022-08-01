parkavenuelifestyle.com
Mic
People are renting out actual slave cabins on Airbnb
Airbnb has had its share of high profile problems recently, but none of them top the atrocity that one TikToker pointed out this week: The site is home to several vacation rental listings for pimped out former slave quarters — a pretty bold move for a company that prides itself on diversity and inclusion.
This Tiny Home Village In Florida Is So Charming & You Can Stay On The Pristine Island For Cheap
Southwest Florida is an excellent destination to find your own little slice of paradise. A road trip to this side of the Sunshine State will give you a taste of tropical exuberance. Matlacha Tiny Village is the perfect cheap summer destination that features some of the most picturesque tiny home...
A chain of luxury campgrounds that uses Airstream trailers as hotel rooms is nearly doubling its locations in 2023 — see what it's like to visit
Next year, Autocamp will open four sites in North Carolina, Texas, California, and Utah to round out 2023 with nine open properties.
Forget Yachts. These Floating Homes Will Give You a Luxe Eco-Friendly Residence on the Sea.
Click here to read the full article. The life aquatic is now looking even more appealing thanks to Ocean Builders. The Panama-based company, which specializes in innovative marine technology, has just unveiled a new fleet of pods homes designed for life on the ocean. The singular abodes pair quality craftsmanship with the latest green tech to ensure you can live both comfortably and sustainably on the seas. The range includes three models that were each penned by Dutch architect Koen Olthius. The SeaPod is built for aquatic living, the GreenPod is engineered for the land and the EcoPod is the environmentally friendly...
Narcity
This New Ontario Airbnb Is Steps From The Water & Has Sunset Views From Almost Every Room
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. There's a magical new spot for getaways in Ontario, and it comes with stunning views. Kabin Tapoke is a newly-built cottage located right on the water in Minden Hills.
A historic, 1,100-acre equestrian estate just 50 miles west of Washington DC is on the market for $27.5 million — check it out
The Llangollen Cup, a horse-racing meet, was hosted here in the 1930s and it attracted over 20,000 spectators, the listing agent told Insider.
mansionglobal.com
New Construction Lakefront Estate Lists for Nearly C$40 Million in Quebec
A newly built estate sitting on 52 acres in the coveted Canadian enclave of Mont-Tremblant in Quebec came on the market Monday asking C$39.9 million (US$31 million). A newly built estate sitting on 52 acres in the coveted Canadian enclave of Mont-Tremblant in Quebec came on the market Monday asking C$39.9 million (US$31 million).
AOL Corp
Small Business Spotlight: This Woman-Owned Tour Company Gives Visitors a New Way To See Florida
“Small Business Spotlight” nominee Doo’s Amazing Tours is a woman-owned tour company that offers a variety of guided tours via paddle boards, Segways and bikes that focus on the local history, flora and fauna of St. Petersburg, Florida. Owner Louisa Scopacasa opened the business in 2012, and it has gone on to receive numerous local and national awards, including a 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award from Tripadvisor. Here, we chat with Scopacasa about how her own love of travel sparked her business idea, how she’s kept her company afloat during inflation and why aspiring business owners shouldn’t pay attention to the naysayers.
lonelyplanet.com
This floating wine barrel provides a unique glamping experience
Airbnb has no shortage of unique places to stay, so what about sleeping in a wine barrel as it floats placidly along a Canadian river?. In Essex, in Ontario's wine region, you can rent out a houseboat shaped like a wine barrel and enjoy incredible views of the local wildlife and surrounding vineyards as it bobs with the rhythm of Fox Creek’s current. Don’t worry, though, the cabin is tethered to the shore so there won’t be any risk of you sailing away.
Time Out Global
3 reasons to visit the Langham Boston this summer
In 2019 the Langham Boston closed for a complete gut renovation and did not reopen until last year. The goal of the renovation was to bring the historic property back to its former glory. Previously the home of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, the stately building has an impressive back story, so the task was to honor its legacy while bringing the hotel forward and that is exactly what the team managed to do.
TODAY.com
10 pedestrian-friendly U.S. destinations worth exploring
Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
