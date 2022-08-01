ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Mic

People are renting out actual slave cabins on Airbnb

Airbnb has had its share of high profile problems recently, but none of them top the atrocity that one TikToker pointed out this week: The site is home to several vacation rental listings for pimped out former slave quarters — a pretty bold move for a company that prides itself on diversity and inclusion.
GREENVILLE, MS
Robb Report

Forget Yachts. These Floating Homes Will Give You a Luxe Eco-Friendly Residence on the Sea.

Click here to read the full article. The life aquatic is now looking even more appealing thanks to Ocean Builders. The Panama-based company, which specializes in innovative marine technology, has just unveiled a new fleet of pods homes designed for life on the ocean. The singular abodes pair quality craftsmanship with the latest green tech to ensure you can live both comfortably and sustainably on the seas. The range includes three models that were each penned by Dutch architect Koen Olthius. The SeaPod is built for aquatic living, the GreenPod is engineered for the land and the EcoPod is the environmentally friendly...
CARS
mansionglobal.com

New Construction Lakefront Estate Lists for Nearly C$40 Million in Quebec

A newly built estate sitting on 52 acres in the coveted Canadian enclave of Mont-Tremblant in Quebec came on the market Monday asking C$39.9 million (US$31 million). A newly built estate sitting on 52 acres in the coveted Canadian enclave of Mont-Tremblant in Quebec came on the market Monday asking C$39.9 million (US$31 million).
REAL ESTATE
AOL Corp

Small Business Spotlight: This Woman-Owned Tour Company Gives Visitors a New Way To See Florida

“Small Business Spotlight” nominee Doo’s Amazing Tours is a woman-owned tour company that offers a variety of guided tours via paddle boards, Segways and bikes that focus on the local history, flora and fauna of St. Petersburg, Florida. Owner Louisa Scopacasa opened the business in 2012, and it has gone on to receive numerous local and national awards, including a 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award from Tripadvisor. Here, we chat with Scopacasa about how her own love of travel sparked her business idea, how she’s kept her company afloat during inflation and why aspiring business owners shouldn’t pay attention to the naysayers.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
lonelyplanet.com

This floating wine barrel provides a unique glamping experience

Airbnb has no shortage of unique places to stay, so what about sleeping in a wine barrel as it floats placidly along a Canadian river?. In Essex, in Ontario's wine region, you can rent out a houseboat shaped like a wine barrel and enjoy incredible views of the local wildlife and surrounding vineyards as it bobs with the rhythm of Fox Creek’s current. Don’t worry, though, the cabin is tethered to the shore so there won’t be any risk of you sailing away.
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

3 reasons to visit the Langham Boston this summer

In 2019 the Langham Boston closed for a complete gut renovation and did not reopen until last year. The goal of the renovation was to bring the historic property back to its former glory. Previously the home of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, the stately building has an impressive back story, so the task was to honor its legacy while bringing the hotel forward and that is exactly what the team managed to do.
BOSTON, MA
TODAY.com

10 pedestrian-friendly U.S. destinations worth exploring

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
TRAVEL

