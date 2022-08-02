MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Live Grades for All the Biggest Trades

Veteran starter Noah Syndergaard is on the move again. The Los Angeles Angels have traded the 29-year-old to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark. He had signed a one-year deal with L.A. this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO