Video: Juan Soto has fitting first at-bat with Padres
Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Los Angeles Dodgers acquire Joey Gallo from Yankees
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired struggling slugger Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for Double-A
Fernando Tatis, AJ Preller & Bob Melvin discuss Juan Soto trade
After the Padres 13-5 win over the Rockies in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader, Fernando Tatis Jr., AJ Preller and Bob Melvin discussed the team’s acquisition of superstar Juan Soto:
Nationals acquire Luke Voit to complete Soto-Bell trade with Padres
The Nationals are receiving first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit from the Padres to complete the trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, a deal that was rendered incomplete after Eric Hosmer rejected a trade to the Nats.
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday that Nicole Hazen, the wife of general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday at the age of 45.
Red Sox’s Eric Hosmer is back in familiar surroundings in K.C.
When Eric Hosmer steps into the batting cage at his home in suburban Miami in the offseason, a frequent guest
Yankees' Brian Cashman: 'Our Hope' Is to Sign Aaron Judge to Contract Extension
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is in the midst of the best season of his career, but he remains unsigned and is headed for free agency this winter. However, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday that the club's "hope is to get Aaron Judge signed to an extension."
Juan Soto: 'I Wish Good Luck to the Other Pitchers' Facing Padres Lineup
Juan Soto sent a clear message to opposing pitchers who will be facing the new-look San Diego Padres lineup. "It's going to be really exciting," Soto told reporters when asked about San Diego's offense. "I wish good luck to the other pitchers." The Padres pulled off one of the biggest...
Noah Syndergaard Reportedly Traded to Phillies from Angels for Mickey Moniak, More
Veteran starter Noah Syndergaard is on the move again. The Los Angeles Angels have traded the 29-year-old to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark. He had signed a one-year deal with L.A. this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets.
Brandon Marsh traded by Angels to Phillies Tuesday
The Los Angeles Angels have traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday. In one of the many deadline deals that went down across baseball Tuesday afternoon, defense-first outfielder Marsh has been shipped to one of the worst defensive teams in MLB in Philadelphia. Heading back to Los Angeles in the deal is catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Undecided on Retirement: 'I Don't Feel Well Right Now'
At 39 years old, Miguel Cabrera's career in Major League Baseball is undoubtedly winding down, and the Detroit Tigers veteran is unsure if he'll return for the 2023 season or retire. Cabrera intends to meet with his agent, Tigers general manager Al Avila and others before making a decision about...
Phillies' Updated Starting Rotation, Payroll After Noah Syndergaard Trade with Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies made a significant addition to their rotation ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline by acquiring starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez. With the Angels falling out of contention in the AL West with a 43-59...
Vin Scully Honored by Dodgers with Jersey Patch for Rest of Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor legendary broadcaster Vin Scully by wearing a patch with his name on it on their jerseys for the rest of the season. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dodgers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dodgers</a> will wear patches honoring legendary Vin Scully the rest of the season with a pre-game tribute Friday <a href="https://t.co/GKABy59Xdm">pic.twitter.com/GKABy59Xdm</a>
Yankees Trade Rumors: NYY Checked on Marlins' Pablo Lopez, 'Found the Price High'
The New York Yankees reportedly checked on the availability of Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez ahead of Tuesday's 2022 MLB trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Yanks "found the price high" on Lopez, who's compiled a 3.41 ERA across 21 starts for the Marlins this season.
Red Sox Rumors: World Series Champ Jackie Bradley Jr. DFA'd After Eric Hosmer Trade
The Boston Red Sox have designated outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment, according to the Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams. Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielder Tommy Pham prior to the MLB trade deadline, and McWilliams noted that Pham's arrival "apparently made Bradley expendable, with the Sox choosing to go with Jarren Duran as the everyday center fielder."
Cubs Trade Rumors: Blue Jays Eye Ian Happ After George Springer's Injury
Amid injury concerns for George Springer, the Toronto Blue Jays are seeking to upgrade their outfield prior to the trade deadline. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Blue Jays are interested in Chicago Cubs' All-Star Ian Happ in part because of his ability to play center field. Springer sat out...
