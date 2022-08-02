ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Juan Soto has fitting first at-bat with Padres

Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
CBS Sports

2022 MLB trade deadline: Rumors, live updates as Padres land Juan Soto in enormous deal

Major League Baseball's trade deadline day is here. The deadline is set for 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and after that point, teams will no longer be able to make deals to bolster their rosters ahead of the stretch run. The biggest name is already on the move: Juan Soto is heading to the Padres in a multi-player blockbuster. Josh Bell is heading to San Diego as well.
Bleacher Report

Noah Syndergaard Reportedly Traded to Phillies from Angels for Mickey Moniak, More

Veteran starter Noah Syndergaard is on the move again. The Los Angeles Angels have traded the 29-year-old to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark. He had signed a one-year deal with L.A. this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets.
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh traded by Angels to Phillies Tuesday

The Los Angeles Angels have traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday. In one of the many deadline deals that went down across baseball Tuesday afternoon, defense-first outfielder Marsh has been shipped to one of the worst defensive teams in MLB in Philadelphia. Heading back to Los Angeles in the deal is catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe.
Bleacher Report

Vin Scully Honored by Dodgers with Jersey Patch for Rest of Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor legendary broadcaster Vin Scully by wearing a patch with his name on it on their jerseys for the rest of the season. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dodgers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dodgers</a> will wear patches honoring legendary Vin Scully the rest of the season with a pre-game tribute Friday <a href="https://t.co/GKABy59Xdm">pic.twitter.com/GKABy59Xdm</a>
Bleacher Report

Red Sox Rumors: World Series Champ Jackie Bradley Jr. DFA'd After Eric Hosmer Trade

The Boston Red Sox have designated outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment, according to the Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams. Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielder Tommy Pham prior to the MLB trade deadline, and McWilliams noted that Pham's arrival "apparently made Bradley expendable, with the Sox choosing to go with Jarren Duran as the everyday center fielder."
Bleacher Report

Cubs Trade Rumors: Blue Jays Eye Ian Happ After George Springer's Injury

Amid injury concerns for George Springer, the Toronto Blue Jays are seeking to upgrade their outfield prior to the trade deadline. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Blue Jays are interested in Chicago Cubs' All-Star Ian Happ in part because of his ability to play center field. Springer sat out...
