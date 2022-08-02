The 1 UDFA with Best Chance to Make the Roster in Every NFL Team's Training Camp

Diontae Johnson is happy to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next few years. The wide receiver said it was a "relief" to come to terms on a contract agreement Wednesday, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. The comments came after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Johnson and the Steelers agreed on a two-year, $36.71 million contract extension that will allow him to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO