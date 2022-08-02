OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection, appeared well positioned Friday to advance to the general election in his Washington state primary, while fellow Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who took the same vote, fought to hold off a Trump-backed opponent. Democrat Marie Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District in southwestern Washington, with 31% of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24% on Tuesday night, dropped to just over 23% by Thursday night, less than 2,000 votes ahead of Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump. Because Washington is a vote-by-mail state and ballots just need to be in by Election Day, it often takes days to learn final results in close races as ballots arrive at county election offices throughout the week. Updated vote tallies were expected late Friday afternoon in the 3rd District’s largest county, Clark, which had an estimated 45,000 votes left to count. Counties have until Aug. 16 to finish their count and for canvassing boards to certify the results, followed by certification by the secretary of state by Aug. 19.

