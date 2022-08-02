Read on www.franklinmatters.org
Related
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
GOP Rep who voted to impeach advances in Washington primary
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection, appeared well positioned Friday to advance to the general election in his Washington state primary, while fellow Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who took the same vote, fought to hold off a Trump-backed opponent. Democrat Marie Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District in southwestern Washington, with 31% of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24% on Tuesday night, dropped to just over 23% by Thursday night, less than 2,000 votes ahead of Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump. Because Washington is a vote-by-mail state and ballots just need to be in by Election Day, it often takes days to learn final results in close races as ballots arrive at county election offices throughout the week. Updated vote tallies were expected late Friday afternoon in the 3rd District’s largest county, Clark, which had an estimated 45,000 votes left to count. Counties have until Aug. 16 to finish their count and for canvassing boards to certify the results, followed by certification by the secretary of state by Aug. 19.
GOP Rep who voted to impeach advances in Washington primary
OLYMPIA, Wash. — (AP) — Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, advanced Friday to the general election following days of vote counts in Washington state's primary, but fellow Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler saw her advantage against an opponent endorsed by Trump rapidly shrink to within recount territory with thousands of votes left to count.
Comments / 0