Attention Franklin: Phase IV of Water Ban Begins August 6, 2022 at 12 AM (audio)
The Town of Franklin has entered Level 3 Critical Drought status which has triggered the phase IV water ban which will go into effect August 6th, 2022 at 12AM. Water Conservation Measures are needed to limit the daily demand on the water system in order to ensure that adequate water is available to meet the public health and safety needs of the Town. This measure is necessary to maintain the water levels in the tanks for fire protection and normal consumption.
DPW Notice - Mill & Overlay Project to continue August 3, 2022. Sections of Beaver Street near the recycling center,. the intersection of King / Chestnut/ East Central (Route 140) will be impacted. Notice from the Franklin Department of Public Works. Our road improvement program continues tomorrow. Areas that will...
Pan-Mass Challenge rides this weekend, water stop at Remington Saturday morning
The Remington Jefferson School is a water stop for the 2-day riders. It has a reputation for being one of the better water stops on the route. The riders tend to arrive between 8:00 and 10:00 AM on Saturday morning, Aug 6. More about the route and PMC https://www.pmc.org/sturbridge-inn-provincetown-logistics. Donate...
Weekly Wellness Update - Franklin's COVID-19 Booster Clinic
August is Immunization Month. Sign up for Franklin's COVID-19 Booster Clinic: (open to those 12 and older) https://home.color.com/vaccine/walk-up/franklin/august-2022-pfizer-booster-clinic.
FRANKLIN SCHOOL COMMITTEE: Policy Subcommittee Meeting - Aug 8 at 6 PM
“The listing of matters are those reasonably anticipated by the Chair which may be discussed at the meeting. Not all items listed may, in fact, be discussed and other items not listed may also be brought up for discussion to the extent permitted by law.”. I. Distribution of Approved Policies.
Please welcome Sam DuBois to the Franklin Police Department
Please welcome Sam DuBois to the Franklin Police Department. Sam has been with us for a few months now and is our new Mental Health Clinician through the Jail Diversion Program (JDP). The JDP is a grant-funded program through the Department of Mental Health. It pairs clinicians with local police departments through a co-response model. Sam rides with our officers each night and responds to calls as they come in.
DPW Notice - Mill & Overlay Project to continue Wednesday, August 3, 2022
DPW Notice - Mill & Overlay Project to continue August 3, 2022. Sections of Beaver Street near the recycling center,. the intersection of King / Chestnut/ East Central (Route 140) will be impacted. Notice from the Franklin Department of Public Works. Our road improvement program continues tomorrow. Areas that will...
Nancy Danello, Franklin Town Clerk talks about the Election Process - 08/03/22 (audio)
FM #834 = This is the Franklin Matters radio show, number 834 in the series. This shares my conversation with Town Clerk Nancy Danello. We met in the Town Clerk office in the Franklin Municipal Building to discuss the overall election process. The overall process is functionally the same for the State Primary and for the regular November election. The cutoff dates, the early voting dates, and the election dates will change but the process remains basically the same.
