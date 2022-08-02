Read on www.franklinmatters.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Related
franklinmatters.org
Please welcome Sam DuBois to the Franklin Police Department
Please welcome Sam DuBois to the Franklin Police Department. Sam has been with us for a few months now and is our new Mental Health Clinician through the Jail Diversion Program (JDP). The JDP is a grant-funded program through the Department of Mental Health. It pairs clinicians with local police departments through a co-response model. Sam rides with our officers each night and responds to calls as they come in.
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
whdh.com
Solve It 7: Hot House Headache
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One local family was boiling. Their AC broke, and they say their home warranty company wasn’t helping them cool things off. So they called Solve It 7. As a parent of six kids, sometimes it can be hard to keep your cool. Especially for Chris...
Billerica woman sues ice cream company after suffering miscarriage
BILLERICA, Mass. — A pregnant Billerica woman suffered a miscarriage after she at ice cream contaminated with listeria while visiting family in Florida, according to a lawsuit. Kristen Hopkins was in Clearwater Beach in May for a wedding when she ate ice cream produced by Big Olaf Creamery that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
franklinmatters.org
Franklin Matters
"A safe place to be yourself. There is no agenda except just come and share your story," she said. The women will "go with the flow" to create the kind of circle they want, as such groups can often change course, she said.
worcestermag.com
First Person: Careful which stool you pick when you eat at the counter
It was an error on my part. If forced to sit at the counter at a food establishment, I never sit on a stool next to an empty stool if I’m with a party of three or more. We went to Meraki Coffee Dessert Bar around 8 p.m. Saturday night with our daughter Amanda and her husband Rich after a lovely dinner at Peppercorn's.
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts
A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
Medical Helicopter Flies Burn Victim to Boston Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter flew a burn victim, 36, to a Boston hospital on Thursday night, said Framingham Police Chief Michael Dutcher. Framingham Fire Engine 1 and Brewster Ambulance 2 responded to Chautauqua Avenue last night, August 4. The road is located off of Dudley Road in South Framingham.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH
BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck. Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
franklinmatters.org
Attention Franklin: Phase IV of Water Ban Begins August 6, 2022 at 12 AM (audio)
The Town of Franklin has entered Level 3 Critical Drought status which has triggered the phase IV water ban which will go into effect August 6th, 2022 at 12AM. Water Conservation Measures are needed to limit the daily demand on the water system in order to ensure that adequate water is available to meet the public health and safety needs of the Town. This measure is necessary to maintain the water levels in the tanks for fire protection and normal consumption.
natickreport.com
Where to eat in Natick
Looking to branch out for breakfast, lunch, or dinner in Natick? We’ve rounded up all of the town’s eating establishments (though please let us know if anything’s missing or outdated, or if you’re interested in sponsoring our Natick restaurants page: natickreport@gmail.com). For Indian for I love...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heads Up! The New Fairhaven Bridge Signs Might Throw You for a Loop
For all the commuters who travel back and forth over the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge daily, this sign should have caught your attention by now. Living in the West End of New Bedford, I take the bridge to get to work every morning. A couple of weeks ago, I noticed a...
hopkintonindependent.com
Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Betty Lou
Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 2-year-old Betty Lou. “Betty Lou has never met a stranger — everyone is an immediate friend! She is such a staff favorite and we love it when she helps us with office work. She just quietly explores the office, finds a bed and curls up in the sun. She truly loves to just spend time with people. She is one of the sweetest girls we know.
franklinmatters.org
Weekly Wellness Update - Franklin's COVID-19 Booster Clinic
August is Immunization Month. Sign up for Franklin's COVID-19 Booster Clinic: (open to those 12 and older) https://home.color.com/vaccine/walk-up/franklin/august-2022-pfizer-booster-clinic.
country1025.com
14 Awesome Things Invented in Massachusetts
Time to flex a little Massachusetts pride. A lot of great things came from Massachusetts besides our super-attractive Mass accent (Hollywood can’t get enough of it!). Here’s a list of 14 Awesome Things Invented in Massachusetts!. Chocolate Chip Cookies. Ruth Graves Wakefield of Whitman, Mass. invented the chocolate...
Motorcycle crash snarls traffic on Massachusetts Turnpike during morning commute
WATERTOWN, Mass. — A motorcycle crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike is causing traffic delays during the Thursday morning commute. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway near Washington Street in Watertown. There was no immediate word on the condition of the motorcyclist. The crash was cleared...
Extreme temperatures, demand straining electricity system in Massachusetts
BOSTON — It’s been 90 degrees or hotter in Boston a dozen days so far this year, and more scorching weather is in the forecast. Back to back days of oppressive heat that were once rare are testing our power grid. The networks of wires and substations that...
Woman pleads guilty to stealing benefits from Massachusetts veteran
A Rhode Island woman formerly from Massachusetts pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs (VA) and Office of Personnel Management (OPM) benefits from a veteran she was sworn to protect.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Hingham mother speaks out, vows to help others after family’s home burned in massive fire
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Weeks after a massive fire destroyed a multistory home in Hingham, the mother of the family that lived there is speaking out. Haley Cutter described for 7NEWS the moment she learned the $3 million home her family had just purchased was burning. She said she had...
Comments / 0