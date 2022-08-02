ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, MA

franklinmatters.org

Please welcome Sam DuBois to the Franklin Police Department

Please welcome Sam DuBois to the Franklin Police Department. Sam has been with us for a few months now and is our new Mental Health Clinician through the Jail Diversion Program (JDP). The JDP is a grant-funded program through the Department of Mental Health. It pairs clinicians with local police departments through a co-response model. Sam rides with our officers each night and responds to calls as they come in.
FRANKLIN, MA
whdh.com

Solve It 7: Hot House Headache

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One local family was boiling. Their AC broke, and they say their home warranty company wasn’t helping them cool things off. So they called Solve It 7. As a parent of six kids, sometimes it can be hard to keep your cool. Especially for Chris...
MILFORD, MA
City
Franklin, MA
Franklin, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
franklinmatters.org

Franklin Matters

"A safe place to be yourself. There is no agenda except just come and share your story," she said. The women will "go with the flow" to create the kind of circle they want, as such groups can often change course, she said.
FRANKLIN, MA
worcestermag.com

First Person: Careful which stool you pick when you eat at the counter

It was an error on my part. If forced to sit at the counter at a food establishment, I never sit on a stool next to an empty stool if I’m with a party of three or more. We went to Meraki Coffee Dessert Bar around 8 p.m. Saturday night with our daughter Amanda and her husband Rich after a lovely dinner at Peppercorn's.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts

﻿A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
WEYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH

BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck.  Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
HOLLIS, NH
franklinmatters.org

Attention Franklin: Phase IV of Water Ban Begins August 6, 2022 at 12 AM (audio)

The Town of Franklin has entered Level 3 Critical Drought status which has triggered the phase IV water ban which will go into effect August 6th, 2022 at 12AM. Water Conservation Measures are needed to limit the daily demand on the water system in order to ensure that adequate water is available to meet the public health and safety needs of the Town. This measure is necessary to maintain the water levels in the tanks for fire protection and normal consumption.
FRANKLIN, MA
natickreport.com

Where to eat in Natick

Looking to branch out for breakfast, lunch, or dinner in Natick? We’ve rounded up all of the town’s eating establishments (though please let us know if anything’s missing or outdated, or if you’re interested in sponsoring our Natick restaurants page: natickreport@gmail.com). For Indian for I love...
NATICK, MA
Public Safety
hopkintonindependent.com

Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Betty Lou

Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 2-year-old Betty Lou. “Betty Lou has never met a stranger — everyone is an immediate friend! She is such a staff favorite and we love it when she helps us with office work. She just quietly explores the office, finds a bed and curls up in the sun. She truly loves to just spend time with people. She is one of the sweetest girls we know.
HOPKINTON, MA
country1025.com

14 Awesome Things Invented in Massachusetts

Time to flex a little Massachusetts pride. A lot of great things came from Massachusetts besides our super-attractive Mass accent (Hollywood can’t get enough of it!). Here’s a list of 14 Awesome Things Invented in Massachusetts!. Chocolate Chip Cookies. Ruth Graves Wakefield of Whitman, Mass. invented the chocolate...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

