Kansas set to become first state to let voters weigh in on abortion in post-Roe US

By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago
Vox

4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas

On Tuesday, an unprecedented number of Kansans voted against a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to end abortion protections. That’s a big win for women’s rights, but the outcome also carries major implications for elections nationwide this November. It’s especially true in those states where abortion rights are on the ballot after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade and where Democrats are seeking to stay in power.
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming abortion ban blocked

Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
The Associated Press

Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate, passing the bill with the minimum 26 votes needed to send it on to the House, which Republicans also control. The bill would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a patient seeking an abortion for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack. Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the precedent establishing a national right to an abortion.
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
MSNBC

Louisiana Democrat's new ad has abortion scenes the GOP doesn't want you to see

It's no secret Gary Chambers Jr., the Democratic candidate looking to unseat GOP Sen. John Kennedy in Louisiana this fall, has been running an unabashedly progressive campaign. His efforts to subvert the notion that right-wing politicians are deeply in tune with Southerners' wants and needs have resonated with many, as evidenced by his viral campaign ads.
Washington Examiner

Biden and Democrats falter in efforts to capitalize on Kansas abortion vote

Democrats hoping anti-abortion Republicans will motivate their base and potential swing voters before November's midterm elections notched an unexpected win this week in Kansas after the state resoundingly rejected a constitutional amendment proposing to remove abortion protections. President Joe Biden's administration underscored the issue Wednesday by signing another executive order...
The Independent

In Georgia, Democrats look to abortion rights to lure votes

If it was up to Mary Paris, Georgia’s 2022 elections would be a referendum on abortion. As she watched her grandchildren play in a park in an upscale Atlanta suburb, the nurse practitioner said forcing women to give birth to unwanted children is “despicable.”Paris is one of many women mobilized into politics by the 2016 election of Donald Trump. Now she knocks on doors for Democrats, and said Republicans should take the blame for the U.S. Supreme Court decision that cleared the way for a 2019 Georgia law that bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present....
The Atlantic

The Kansas Abortion Shocker

Earlier this summer, when the Supreme Court ended a 50-year federal right to abortion, Democrats had no choice but to place their faith in voters to rebel against the ruling. Until tonight, however, no one could definitively say whether Roe v. Wade outrage would carry over to the polls. Tonight...
BBC

After Kansas defeat, what's next for abortion bans?

The votes are in, and Kansans have been unequivocal - the right to abortion in the state stays. More than 900,000 Kansans - about a third of the state's total population - cast their ballots on Tuesday in a state-wide referendum on whether the right to abortion should be removed from the state's constitution. In the lead-up to the vote, many polls predicted a nail-biting race. But when it came down to it, almost 60% voted against the change, a resounding victory for pro-choice advocates.
960 The Ref

Kansas voters to decide abortion rights in 1st test since Roe v. Wade repeal

Kansas on Tuesday will become the first state to vote on the legality of abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Voters will not have the option of banning the procedure outright, however. Instead, they'll vote on a GOP-sponsored initiative known as Amendment 2, which would strip abortion protections from the state constitution. But should a majority of voters support the measure, the Republican-controlled state Legislature is expected to move quickly to restrict or prohibit the procedure.
