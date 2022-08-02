Arriva North West bus drivers strike continues as talks collapse

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Train strikes: All the rail walkout dates happening this summer
The summer of travel discontent continues, with train strikes this week and more planned for August aimed at causing maximum disruption.The industrial action involves different unions on different dates, meaning different lines and networks are affected.Here’s every train and Tube staff walkout we know about so far.Saturday 30 JulyWho is striking?Train drivers belonging to the Aslef union, who work for Greater Anglia, GWR, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground (Arriva Rail London), Southeastern or West Midlands Trains.Schedules from the train operators who are involved are likely to be severely disrupted. But because Network Rail signallers will not be striking, other...
Drivers issued with Amber Traffic Warning this weekend as summer getaway coincides with rail strike
An Amber Traffic Warning has been issued by the AA for this weekend, as the summer getaway coincides with a nationwide train strike and high-profile sporting fixtures.Drivers are being told to expect delays between 11am and 3pm on Friday and Saturday (29 and 30 July).In addition to Brits heading off on holiday, this weekend sees the opening of the Commonwealth Games, the start of the EFL football season, and a planned rail strike involving train drivers working for Greater Anglia, GWR, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground (Arriva Rail London), Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.Schedules from the train operators involved are...
Bus strike leaves town's Skelmersdale residents stranded
A whole town has been left cut off by public transport as an ongoing bus strike shows no sign of ending. Skelmersdale in Lancashire was purpose-built in 1961 to cope with the expanding population of Liverpool but famously has no railway station. So when Arriva North West cancelled services across...
The full list of the 49 London bus routes striking in September
Hot on the heels of an August tube strike, bus passengers in north and east London are facing major disruption to their journeys in September, as drivers ballot for industrial action demanding fairer wages. 49 routes are potentially affected by the action, including heavyweight buses such as the 19 from Finsbury Park to Battersea, the 38 from Victoria to Clapton, the 73 from Oxford Circus to Stokey and the absolute stone-cold banger that is the N29 from Trafalgar Square to Enfield. Drivers who are based at Arriva’s Ash Grove, Barking, Clapton, Edmonton, Enfield, Palmers Green, Tottenham and Wood Green bus garages will be taking part in the industrial action, affecting commuter routes throughout all of London north of the Thames.
More rail workers to strike in worsening pay, jobs and conditions dispute
More rail workers are to strike later this month in worsening disputes which threaten travel chaos for passengers.Unite announced that its members employed by Network Rail (NR) as electric control room operatives will join other rail unions in taking action on August 18 and 20.The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) also announced that thousands of its members at NR will strike on the same dates.The TSSA said it served notice after asking NR asked for “clear assurances and clarity” on job security and working practices.No such assurances were forthcoming and 14 days notice, required by law, has now been given,...
Man, 29, is convicted of killing stranger, 25, by shoving the charity worker off pier into the sea before saying: 'It was just a bit of fun'
A man has been convicted of killing a stranger by shoving her off a pier and into the sea before claiming 'it was just a bit of fun'. Jacob Foster, 29, shoved charity worker Charmaine O'Donnell off Helensburgh Pier in Argyll and Bute on April 23 last year. Charmaine, 25,...
Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge
A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
Trains cancelled due to ‘very large’ tortoise on tracks in Norfolk
A huge tortoise has caused “chaos” for rail passengers after finding its way on to train tracks in east England.The injured reptile was discovered in Norfolk at around midday on Monday, near Harling Road station.The tortoise forced trains to stop haring along the Breckland line, the region’s secondary railway route, which runs between Norwich and Cambridge.Two trains were terminated early and one was delayed, according to rail operator Greater Anglia, which said services resumed shortly before 1:30pm.One passenger travelling to Norwich, named Diane Akers, shared a photograph of the animal to Twitter just after midday, and said the animal...
Nitrous oxide: Laughing gas dealer caught with 25,000 cylinders jailed
A man has been jailed for more than two years after he was caught with more than 25,000 cannisters of laughing gas, police said. The drug, also known as nos, comes in small metal vials often seen littering the streets. After Robert Arthur James Russ, 46, of Fern Street, Canton,...
'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
I took a first-class train from Scotland to England for $257, and the luxury perks were limited and not worth the price tag
Insider's Mikhaila Friel traveled first-class on an Avanti West Coast train from Glasgow, Scotland, to London, England.
Britain goes into meltdown: UK grinds to a halt with furious commuters stranded as rail bosses and TfL cancel trains, GP surgeries close and air con fails on a children's cancer ward ahead of record-smashing 41C today
Britons have been urged to be ‘resilient’ as the nation faces paralysis during its hottest day in history, as furious commuters are left unable to get to work after rail bosses and TfL cancelled trains ahead of record-smashing 105.8 (41C) today. Records are set to be smashed today...
Rail meltdown: hundreds of trains cancelled as speed restrictions begin
Rail passengers face widespread train cancellations and delayed journeys as operators prepare for expected extreme temperatures.Dozens of early long-distance trains were axed on Monday morning – with the unprecedented closure of a key inter-city line set for Tuesday.Passengers in England and Wales are being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary. With many services cancelled, travellers who do attempts journeys are warned to expect crowded and delayed trains.In extreme heat, steel rails are susceptible to buckling. To reduce the stress on the rails, the normal running speed of 125mph is reduced to 90mph or 60mph, with some stretches – typically...
Rail bosses warn union barons they will force through reforms if they continue to snub 8% pay rise offer
Rail bosses yesterday warned union barons they will force through reforms to working practices if they carry on snubbing an 8 per cent pay rise offer. Network Rail risked escalating its row with the militant RMT union over pay and jobs security by serving it with a so-called 'section 188' warning.
Boy, three, dies after farm tractor crash in Bury
A three-year-old boy has died after a tractor crash on a farm. Greater Manchester Police said that following the crash in Bury on Saturday afternoon, the child's family flagged down an ambulance while driving him to hospital. However paramedics said he died before he could get there. The force said...
EXCLUSIVE: GB Olympic swimmer who won Commonwealth Games medal 'attacked his girlfriend at their Battersea Power Station flat'
A former GB Olympic swimmer who won a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games has been accused of attacking his girlfriend at their London flat. James Disney-May, who was part of the 100m freestyle relay team at the London Olympics in 2012, is alleged to have caused Grievous Bodily Harm with intent in the incident on July 1.
Merseyside Police officer given final warning over racist remark
A police sergeant has been given a final written warning for making a racist remark about a colleague's ethnicity. A Merseyside Police disciplinary panel found Sgt Craig Baker guilty of gross misconduct. It found he had breached the force's standards of professional behaviour in terms of equality and diversity. The...
Lost Pet Tortoise Causes U.K. Train Delays After Wandering onto Tracks
Train services had to be stopped to rescue an injured giant tortoise that had strayed onto the tracks. Passengers spotted Clyde the tortoise walking the rail line, to the disbelief of railway workers, on Monday, according to SWNS. The delay occurred on August 1, when Clyde, who managed to escape...
Rail lines reopen after cable theft in Tyseley causes severe delays
Rail lines have reopened after being blocked by the theft of signalling cables in Birmingham. Services for Banbury, Leamington Spa, Stratford-upon Avon and Birmingham were affected by the theft near Tyseley, said National Rail. All lines reopened at about 13:00 BST but disruption was expected throughout Wednesday, National Rail added.
Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated
The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
