Arriva North West bus drivers strike continues as talks collapse

Hot on the heels of an August tube strike, bus passengers in north and east London are facing major disruption to their journeys in September, as drivers ballot for industrial action demanding fairer wages. 49 routes are potentially affected by the action, including heavyweight buses such as the 19 from Finsbury Park to Battersea, the 38 from Victoria to Clapton, the 73 from Oxford Circus to Stokey and the absolute stone-cold banger that is the N29 from Trafalgar Square to Enfield. Drivers who are based at Arriva’s Ash Grove, Barking, Clapton, Edmonton, Enfield, Palmers Green, Tottenham and Wood Green bus garages will be taking part in the industrial action, affecting commuter routes throughout all of London north of the Thames.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO