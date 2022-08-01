Tennessee judge suspended following intimate relationship with married woman in his court

Read on newschannel9.com
Denise Densmore Mccrary
3d ago
She should get into trouble also they are both adults she knew what she wanted..
Reply(1)
13
Related
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a missing University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson...
WTVC
Over 3,000 Tennessee school-aged children positive for COVID-19 amid return to classrooms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Tennessee children make a return to the classrooms this week, the number of school-aged children with COVID-19 infections the last 14 days could rise as the state as a whole outpaces the national case rate. According to the COVID-19 State Profile Report released weekly...
Inmates who escaped north Mississippi jail arrested 400 miles away in Louisiana
Editor’s note: The story below erroneously indicated the number of inmates located and detained. The story has been corrected. Three of four Mississippi inmates who escaped from Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday morning have been captured in Baton Rouge on Friday night according to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AP: Nashville doctor wins Democratic nomination for governor, narrowly defeating Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by...
Middle TN officers escort fallen sergeant’s daughter to school
Meredith Baker was just a year old when her father, Sergeant Daniel Baker, was killed in the line of duty in 2018.
my40.tv
Vehicle of missing Tennessee man found parked at remote trailhead in GSMNP
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NP, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a missing Tennessee man told News 13 that his vehicle was found in a remote part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday evening, Aug. 4. Bryce Evans' 2017 grey Nissan Altima was found at a hiking trailhead...
15 arrested across 7 East Tennessee counties in TBI, DEA drug bust
Meth, heroin, more than 300 marijuana plants and roughly $40,000 in counterfeit currency were seized across 7 East Tennessee counties in a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation operation that led to 15 felony arrests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
Safety app to help Tennessee parents and children when going back to school
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — School is in session which means safety first. A call to parents is to download a new app that helps with school safety, SafetyTN. SafeTN is designed for parents and students to submit concerns they may have about suspicious activity in the Tennessee area. The...
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
Woman arrested, accused of using 15-month-old in gas scam in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee accused a woman of using her 15-month-old child to deceive people in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee into giving her money. The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says Shelecia Craig would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas. “Playing on citizens’ soft […]
Amendment 3: Removing criminal punishment slavery loophole in Tennessee
The Tennessee Constitution currently allows slavery "as a punishment for crime," though it technically isn't practiced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Attorney General warns of scam targeting businesses in Tennessee
Business owners should be aware of a scam that's resurfaced in Tennessee targeting businesses with a deceptive mailer.
Abused girlfriend whispers ‘help me’ to Tennessee police
A man is facing attempted murder charges after officers said he pushed his girlfriend's head underwater and strangled her while her eight-year-old son was present.
Study: Tennessee has 3rd most road rage shootings in the US
Aggressive driving is on the rise, and here in Tennessee, we're seeing some of the most road rage shootings in the U.S.
Kentucky man headed to prison after admitting to role in $370K coronavirus loan scheme
A Kentucky man has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for using false pretenses to accept $370,000 in paycheck protection loans under a federal COVID-19 assistance program. David Christopher Lewis, 49, was sentenced in federal court last week for his guilty plea to wire fraud. He...
Who will face Gov. Bill Lee? Martin declares victory
One Democrat will face incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee. The numbers are coming in as the polls close.
Man accused of Burlington homicide arrested in Florida, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for the shooting of a Burlington man last month. According to Burlington Police Department, with assistance from deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, J’Raad Amajh Malik Simpson, 40, of Caswell County, was arrested for first-degree murder in the death of Tracy Dion Brown. […]
Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana
Mystikal faces multiple charges.
Four found dead after apparent murder-suicide in LaFollette
A welfare check in Campbell County led the sheriff's office to discover four people had been killed in an apparent murder-suicide.
Comments / 19