National Night Out aims to strengthen relationship between law enforcement, community

Read on www.wtvm.com
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
'It's nothing short of a miracle': Opelika and Auburn firefighters honored for quick work stopping Railroad District fire (copy)
The City of Opelika has honored the Opelika and Auburn fire departments for their quick response to an early morning fire in downtown Opelika on July 21. “The Opelika Fire Department and Auburn Fire Department, they saved that block downtown,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “For the fire departments and these folks that saved those buildings, it’s nothing short of a miracle.”
WTVM
Ga. organizations rally in Uptown Columbus to end violence
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Moms United, Moms of Georgia, Families United Coalition, and Black Voters Matter continued their fight to end police brutality, community gun violence, and voter suppression outside of the Columbus Consolidated Government building. Jimmy Atchison, Jayvis Benjamin, Quandavier Hicks, Jarvis Lykes, Michael Maddox, Jabril Robinson, and...
wrbl.com
Phenix City Elementary students welcomed back with a bang
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Community Schools United with United Way joined faculty members at Phenix City Elementary School on Thursday to welcome back students on their first day. Pamela Romero, the Director of Community Schools United with United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, said the goal of Community...
Alabama: Man sentenced to 109 years in stabbing murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Guatemalan man has been sentenced to 109 years after being found guilty of murder in Houston County. In March of 2021, Edwardo Cuz Hor, 18, stabbed and killed Mario Cuz Caal in Houston County, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the stabbing happened in Coggins Country Estates. Cuz […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabamians are going back out. Bar and restaurant traffic passes pre-pandemic highs
Of all the lasting changes brought about by the pandemic, a lack of action at Alabama bars and restaurants doesn’t appear to be on the list. According to data from DataHerald and Safe Graph, foot traffic in bars and restaurants in three of Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - has finally caught up to pre-pandemic levels. And in some cases, far surpassed it.
WSFA
East Alabama Health opens primary care clinic in Smiths Station
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new option for health care is now available for residents of Smiths Station and the surrounding areas. East Alabama Health has opened its new Primary Medicine Associates clinic at the intersection of Summerville Road and U.S. 280, next to Love’s Travel Stop. The new clinic will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. (all Eastern Time).
WTVM
Piedmont Columbus Regional honors first responder in First Friday Hero ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even though it was not quite Friday, Piedmont Regional honored local first responders in a First Friday Hero ceremony. This month’s First Friday Hero is Damekia Anthony with the Columbus Department’s 911 communications team. Anthony answered a 911 call from a family who unexpectedly...
Kangaroo On The Loose In Alabama Has Officials Worried
A wild kangaroo was spotted in Alabama.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless holds research and service fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to data from the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (MACH), hundreds of people in the River Region are experiencing homelessness. MACH is making sure those who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless are connected with the resources they need. Thursday, the organization held its annual River Region Connects event at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
WSFA
Death investigation underway in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community. Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway. The...
alabamanews.net
Appreciation Luncheon Held for MPS Security Officers
Some local unsung heroes are getting the appreciation they deserve. The first ever MPS Security Officer Appreciation Luncheon was hosted by local nonprofit, ‘A Heart 4 Children.’ Over 80 MPS security officers attended the event which was recognized by Governor Kay Ivey and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. School...
lowndessignal.com
2023 DYW named for Lowndes County
Formally the Junior Miss, Distinguished Young Women (DYW) held their annual pageant/competition on July 23, 2022 at the historic Ritz Theater located in downtown Greenville. Harley Hooper, daughter of John and Michelle Hooper, beat out her competition and was awarded the DYW 2023 distinction. She also received $2,400 towards her future education expenses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
Body found on 16th Street in Columbus identified
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation into a body found on 16th Street is underway. The body has been identified as 53-year-old Victor Allen Chavez, reported missing on August 2, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. The investigation began when a body was found in a wooded area near 16th Street...
WTVM
School district in Virginia apologizes for controversial logo printed on T-shirts
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A school district in Virginia is apologizing for a logo that appeared on a T-shirt during a conference this week after community members said it resembled a swastika. The shirt from Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) made its rounds on social media. According to...
noiseomaha.com
2022 Face-to-Face With Black History Civil Rights Tour: “The Best One Yet.”
The Face-to-Face With Black History Tour, founded by Preston Love Jr. in 2018, has logged another successful trip. Students from predominantly North Omaha schools learn about Black history by visiting historic civil rights landmarks in the South. “If you would draw a circle and make a pie chart, there are...
WSFA
Groundbreaking held for new $8M fire station in west Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials on Wednesday held a groundbreaking for a new westside fire station. Fire Station No. 10 will be near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. The current stations on Rosa L. Parks Avenue and East Fairview Avenue will now be under one roof, thanks to bond reallocation money.
WTVM
St. Francis-Emory in Columbus to host hiring event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory is hosting a hiring event for clinical and non-clinical positions. The hiring event will be held on Aug. 10 on the hospital campus, location on 2300 Manchester Expressway, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Potential employees will get the opportunities to meet staff, learn...
Alabama Girl Escapes Child Killer By “Chewing” Her Way Out
It's now been confirmed that one of the dead bodies found at the suspects house is a 14-year-old boy. As a father of two little girls (they will always be little to me) this story is as scary as it gets. Authorities in Alabama are calling a 12-year-old girl a...
alreporter.com
Four dead in Alabama prisons over the weekend
Four incarcerated men in Alabama’s correctional system died over the weekend, marking yet another deadly weekend for the state’s incarcerated population, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Tuesday that two incarcerated...
Possible kidnapping under investigation in east Alabama, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Law enforcement are investigating a possible kidnapping in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old girl, who has […]
Comments / 1