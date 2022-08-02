Read on www.kfvs12.com
City of Cape Girardeau: Residents could see mail delays after St. Louis flooding
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau says residents could see some regional mail delays after historic flash flooding in St. Louis. They said the mail distribution center in St. Louis was affected by the flooding. The Cape Girardeau Post Office alerted the city that residents may...
Carbondale church invests in solar panels
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Old Town Cape youth entrepreneurship grants. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT.
Fredericktown flash flooding forces families out of homes
A man from Tennessee is trying to become the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River. The Paducah Police Department arrested four people in a large fentanyl seizure. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th birthday.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
MoDOT to choose between four teams to design, build Chester Bridge on Route 51
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is choosing potential design-build teams for the Chester Bridge project. This bridge, which connects the cities of Perryville, Mo. and Chester, Ill., will replace the Route 51 bridge over the Mississippi River. According to MoDOT, Statements of Qualification (SOQ) have...
New bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson, Mo.
The Paducah Police Department arrested four people in a large fentanyl seizure. Fredericktown flash flooding forces families out of homes. Dozens of families are being forced out of their homes from flash flooding in Fredericktown. City of Cairo holds back-to-school event. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year.
Reviving the Rend Lake Resort
Dozens of families are being forced out of their homes from flash flooding in Fredericktown. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th birthday. Updated: 3 hours ago. A woman from Cape Girardeau celebrated her 107th birthday.
Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th birthday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman just celebrated her 107th birthday. Velma Finger, known to her friends as Sally, marked the milestone over the weekend with friends and family. “Some people dread old age, but I think it’s what you make of it yourself.”. She said on the...
Open house for new Poplar Bluff Police Dept. rescheduled
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The open house for the new Poplar Bluff Police Department was rescheduled. According to Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley, the open house will now be August 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. He said they needed to move the event to give them...
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Cape Girardeau County
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County during the evening commute on Wednesday, August 3. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on Highway B, three miles south of Friedeim. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old...
Entrepreneurs wanted for small business opportunity in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland organization is providing some teenagers with the opportunity to bring their small business to life. Old Town Cape in Cape Girardeau is offering Youth Entrepreneurship grants to three lucky people who will get their very own booth at the Cape Riverfront Market in September.
Off the Rails concert series returns to Carbondale for 2nd year
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The “Off the Rails” concert series will return to downtown Carbondale for the second year. The city and Carbondale Main Street teamed up to host the free outdoor concert series at the Washington Street venue featuring local entertainers. The 2022 schedule includes:. Saturday, August...
Flooding rescues in Fredericktown
A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday. First Christian Church in Carbondale is making use of its large roof by installing solar panels. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Updated: 18 hours ago.
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
4 children injured in crash on I-55
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle defect is to blame in a crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning, August 3. The single-vehicle crash happened at the southbound 134 mile marker at 10:50 a.m. MSHP said Lonnie Orr, of Memphis, Tennessee,...
Cairo school district host back-to-school community bash
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) -Classrooms across the Heartland will be filled with students soon and the city of Cairo is making back-to-school a community-wide event. The Cairo school district hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Games, food, school physicals and dental cleaning are just some of the free things community leaders and volunteers offered earlier today.
Heartland resident returns from Montana with dinosaur bones
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Michael Toeniskoetter, executive director of Discovery Playhouse, recently returned from Montana. He went on an expedition digging for dinosaur bones in the desert and found some. His discoveries include a Tyrannosaurs Rex tooth and multiple bone fragments. There is a skull fragment from a triceratops...
mymoinfo.com
Four Minors Injured, Two Seriously, In Perry County I-55 Car Accident
(Perry County) Four juveniles were injured, two seriously, in a car accident on I-55 in Perry County Wednesday morning. Highway patrol says 28-year-old Lonnie Orr of Memphis, Tennessee was traveling in the southbound lane near mile marker 134 when his 2005 Chevy Trailblazer suffered a vehicle defect and swerved. Orr overcorrected and the vehicle slid off the side of the road and overturned. Two juveniles from Memphis, aged 7 and 10, were seriously injured and transported by Air Evac to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Two more juveniles, aged 6 and 9, received minor injuries and were taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital by Perry County EMS. The accident happened around 10:50 Wednesday morning.
Butler Co. Sheriff's Office workers on administrative leave
A new support group formed in the Heartland for families of homicide victims. Governor Pritzker announced a multi-million dollar plan to revive the Rend Lake Resort. With the Midwest Conference on the Unknown just around the corner, we're on the road with paranormal travel writer and investigator Michael Huntington, taking a look at hauntings in Spook Hollow, the site of mothman sightings and the alleged location of a local UFO crash.
lutheranmuseum.com
A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville
I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
