GOOD Home: Fire Safety Rules for Outdoor Parties — Grills, Firepits, Campfires, and Candles [SPONSORED]

Last month’s news that the town would have to find a new home for the Wilton Community Gardens now at Allen’s Meadow left a bitter taste in the mouths of several residents. But at Tuesday evening’s (Aug. 2) special meeting of the Board of Selectmen, town attorney Nicholas Bamonte had a rosier announcement: discussions he’s having on behalf of the town with state officials now seem to be bearing fruit, and it’s looking likely that the gardens will be able to stay rooted where they are.

WILTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO