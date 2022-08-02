Yesterday Vice President Kamala Harris briefly caused a significant portion of the social-media world to think that she was hopelessly liberal or simply out of her mind. At a recorded roundtable event in the Eisenhower Executive Office building, she introduced herself by saying, “I am Kamala Harris; my pronouns are she and her, and I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.” Not since Mitt Romney, as a Utah Senate candidate, announced that his favorite meat was “hot dog” has a factual statement made a politician sound so much like she was from outer space. Was anyone in the audience unaware of Kamala Harris’s pronouns, and that she is a woman? Most puzzling was the end of the clip, where she described her attire for no apparent reason, then flicked her tongue across her eyeball and adjusted her notes with a dorsal tentacle. Okay, I made up that last part.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO