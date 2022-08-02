Read on wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Enjoy Horse Racing & Food Tastings at Gulfstream Park's Taste at the Track Themed Tasting SeriesCamille NatalieMiami, FL
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby HazlewoodFlorida State
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
Miami's Black community outraged over city's plan to relocate homeless population
MIAMI - A pilot program aimed at tackling the area's homeless problem was recently approved by Miami city Commissioners. But many in the Black community say the options on the table are only targeting their community. "What the current leadership in the city of Miami is doing is targeting communities of color, more so the Black community," said Harold Ford with the local chapter of the NAACP The pilot program would involve putting the homeless in tiny homes, creating what's being called a Transitional Zone. It's where the homes will be constructed that is causing the issue. "I'm...
Florida COVID weekly update: Hospital patients increase as new case trends stagnate
What is the COVID-19 situation like in Florida?
Watch for yourself: This is what Florida’s DeSantis had to say about attorney suspension
Why did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspend the Hillsborough County state attorney?
President Biden, Vice President Harris back Karen Bass in L.A. mayor's race
In a rare presidential endorsement in an intraparty race, Biden backs Karen Bass, who was on his shortlist for vice president, to be L.A. mayor.
‘My body hurts.’ South Florida airport workers say they’re overworked and underpaid
Maria Bogarin, an immigrant from Argentina, has never been so tired in her 10 years working as a cabin cleaner at Miami International Airport — staffing shortages, delays and cancellations have sent her sprinting through MIA, cleaning 10 to 11 American Airlines and Delta planes per day, up from the seven planes per day she used to clean before the pandemic.
Read before you vote: Candidates for the Aug. 23 primary elections in South Florida
Election season is back, South Florida. Early voting centers are set to open soon ahead of Florida’s Aug. 23 primary election and hundreds of thousands of vote-by-mail ballots are already sitting on kitchen tables.
