ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 5

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris’s Blue Suit

Yesterday Vice President Kamala Harris briefly caused a significant portion of the social-media world to think that she was hopelessly liberal or simply out of her mind. At a recorded roundtable event in the Eisenhower Executive Office building, she introduced herself by saying, “I am Kamala Harris; my pronouns are she and her, and I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.” Not since Mitt Romney, as a Utah Senate candidate, announced that his favorite meat was “hot dog” has a factual statement made a politician sound so much like she was from outer space. Was anyone in the audience unaware of Kamala Harris’s pronouns, and that she is a woman? Most puzzling was the end of the clip, where she described her attire for no apparent reason, then flicked her tongue across her eyeball and adjusted her notes with a dorsal tentacle. Okay, I made up that last part.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Why Kamala Harris struggles and her old buddy Gavin Newsom thrives

On Sunday, CBS News’s Face the Nation featured an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. It was hotly anticipated; so much so, in fact, that the Friday before, CBS aired a teaser clip showing a short preview of what was to come. In the clip, Robert Costa asked the vice president if the Democratic Party made a mistake when it failed to codify abortion protections in Roe v Wade.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

Billionaire LA mayoral hopeful Rick Caruso says Biden and Kamala endorsing his opponent Karen Bass won't hide her 'failing record' - as he soaks up celebrity support from Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian with his vow to clean up the crime-ridden city

Billionaire LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso has brushed off his opponent Karen Bass's endorsement by President Biden and VP Kamala Harris, saying it does nothing to eradicate her 'failing record' on tackling homelessness and safety in the city. The formerly Republican Caruso, who made his fortune in real estate development,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Adam Schiff Is Making Moves to Replace Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker If She Steps Back After Midterms: Report

California Rep. Adam Schiff is reportedly positioning himself as heir to Nancy Pelosi's speakership, if she chooses to retire from her role following the midterm elections. The Washington Post reports that Schiff's efforts have "focused on consolidating support among his home base" in California, but that he "has not made an explicit ask for endorsements." Instead, the Post says Schiff "is gauging members' interest and planting the seed that leading the caucus is his goal."
CALIFORNIA STATE
MarketRealist

Who Will Be Donald Trump's Running Mate in 2024?

Given what we know about the events of January 6, 2021, it's pretty safe to assume former vice president Mike Pence won't be joining Donald Trump at the top of the ticket in 2024. Of course, we are a long way from an announcement, since veep picks typically aren't announced until shortly before a party's convention. Still, it's never too early to speculate about who Trump might pick as his running mate for his all but certain 2024 run.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
moneytalksnews.com

17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MSNBC

Why Trump’s attempted ‘policy speech’ was such an ugly mess

The headline on an Associated Press report yesterday told readers that Donald Trump would deliver a “policy speech” at the America First Policy Institute’s first annual summit. As the guy who literally wrote the book on Trump’s Republicans becoming a post-policy party, I was eager to see the former president’s substantive pitch.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
Fox News

Dave Rubin: MSNBC, CNN, rest of liberal media 'desperately need' Trump to run in 2024

Conservative political commentator and talk show host Dave Rubin said the mainstream media "desperately need" former President Donald Trump to run again in 2024 because it can resuscitate their ratings, while simultaneously causing disarray among the Republican Party. Speaking with Fox News Digital at the Turning Point USA Student Action...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

Miami's Black community outraged over city's plan to relocate homeless population

MIAMI - A pilot program aimed at tackling the area's homeless problem was recently approved by Miami city Commissioners. But many in the Black community say the options on the table are only targeting their community. "What the current leadership in the city of Miami is doing is targeting communities of color, more so the Black community," said Harold Ford with the local chapter of the NAACP The pilot program would involve putting the homeless in tiny homes, creating what's being called a Transitional Zone. It's where the homes will be constructed that is causing the issue. "I'm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Miami Herald

‘My body hurts.’ ⁠South Florida airport workers say they’re overworked and underpaid

Maria Bogarin, an immigrant from Argentina, has never been so tired in her 10 years working as a cabin cleaner at Miami International Airport ⁠— staffing shortages, delays and cancellations have sent her sprinting through MIA, cleaning 10 to 11 American Airlines and Delta planes per day, up from the seven planes per day she used to clean before the pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy