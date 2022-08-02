Incredible Astronaut! Look Who Just Landed At This McDonald’s In Texas?

Read on mix979fm.com
Refreshing! New HTeaO Set To Open In West Odessa, Texas!
Perfect timing! It's still HOT in the Permian Basin and we can all use a refreshing COLD drink! And, Odessa, get ready, because here comes some fresh cold relief! Who's ready for a big glass of tea? But, not just any tea, we're talking HTeaO!. HTeaO ODESSA-WEST OPENS ON AUGUST...
Adult Beverages In The Basin-Where And What Are Your Favs?
Or would it? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them.
How H-E-B’s Fast Scan Might Change Your Mind On Self Checkouts
I've already expressed my feelings about self checkouts. I don't like them all that much. Polls suggest the majority of shoppers don't like them either. Enter H-E-B. Our favorite Texas grocery store which recently ranked as the 2nd Best Grocery Store in America has a plan to change our mind about self-checkouts. So if anyone is going to come to the rescue, it is going to be Texas' H-E-B.
Ask Texas – My New Husband Got A New Job Without Telling Me A Word!
Buzz Question - I don’t know? Maybe you might want to tell me. So my HUSBAND comes home the other day and says well, I got a new job! Yep, just out of the blue. Mind you, we are newlyweds and got married about 9 months ago and he has never said anything to me about wanting another job. And I’m more disturbed by the fact that he didn’t tell me anything about his plans at a new job. Didn’t even know he was looking. I’m your wife! And of course, he doesn’t think it was a big deal? Arghhhhhh! I mean, he should have told me, right?
Check Out This Fully Restored Texas Historical Cabin
Texas Country music artist Kevin Fowler has always had a love for restoring old things from cabins to barns, to silos. He restored old homes and even turned an old building into a full-on wedding venue. His latest project was a historical landmark cabin built in the 1800s. Cyrus Milton...
Summer And Snakes In West Texas-Be Careful!
If you grew up in west Texas, you're very familiar with having to watch for creepy crawlies when you're walking around... I don't think much about what critters may or may not be lurking in the shadows or in the brush during my travels, I'm usually much more concerned with not tripping over my own two feet. I HAVE, however--had TWO encounters with Scorpions since moving here. One here at the radio station--one was cruising along in the hallway on the carpeting... Our Market President's Husband Ron happened to be here that day and grabbed a pair of pliers from the garage and grabbed it and took it outside. The other was finding a dead one IN MY HOUSE along the back wall near the back door to the patio. Thank goodness for Pest Control services--I'm sure it ate something they placed.
Beware – This Dangerous TikTok Trend Continues to Worry Texans
Many of us know the app known as TikTok. The platform has grown quickly ever since its introduction in 2016, and Texas has even been among the states attempting to ban it. Some trends on the platform are fun and perfectly wholesome, but others can be reckless and dangerous. We've...
Texas Joins Task Force Against Robocalls to Protect Texans
Texas will join the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force along with every other state to try to stop robocalls by taking legal action against them. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the goal of the task force is to reduce the number of illegal robocalls coming into the U.S. by going after providers especially.
New Law Allows Students In Some States To Take 12 Mental Health Days-Is Texas One Of Them?
As the new school year gets underway, many students will be headed eagerly back to the classroom this week, next, and in the weeks to come. Summer break is officially over this month and with it goes the summer R&R for our little ones. I miss my childhood when school didn't start until after the Labor Day holiday.
Texas Snap Benefits Increased For August
As it appears, our country is headed for a recession. The price of everything is going up with no relief in sight. I don't know what has gone up, more gas or groceries. People in the state of Texas and all over the country need help. If you are a recipient of assistance, if you haven't already, you will see an increase in your benefits this month.
