ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee judge suspended following intimate relationship with married woman in his court

By WZTV Staff
WTVCFOX
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on foxchattanooga.com

Comments / 1

Related
wvlt.tv

Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a missing University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cookeville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
wvlt.tv

Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WTVCFOX

The 2022 Tennessee election results for August 4th

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 2022 general election results will be coming in soon across the Tennessee portion of our viewing area. Some notable races include Hamilton County Mayor, Hamilton County DA, school board, and commission seats. Get the latest election results here. Follow us on Facebook. Follow us on...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Lee Young
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
1450wlaf.com

Murder-suicide up the valley; four dead

LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL WLAF) – Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department report that at 1:49pm Wednesday a deputy was sent to a home east of La Follette for a welfare check. At a home at 144 Log Home Lane is where the officer discovered four bodies in...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WSMV

Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
LOUDON, TN
elizabethton.com

The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Attorney General sues Walgreens over opioid exploitation

Walgreens’ pharmacies in Tennessee are accused in a lawsuit filed Wednesday of exploiting the opioid epidemic for profit, filling prescriptions written by healthcare providers the firm knew had  been “raided, disciplined, arrested or indicted,” dispensed massive doses of the dangerous drugs to children as young as two-years-old and doled out more than 103,000 pills prescribed […] The post Tennessee Attorney General sues Walgreens over opioid exploitation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy