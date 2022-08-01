Tennessee judge suspended following intimate relationship with married woman in his court

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.

MORRISTOWN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO