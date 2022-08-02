Military, Vets Get Free Entry into Colorado State Parks in August

Read on pagosadailypost.com
Share Your Love of Hunting in Colorado, and Win Prizes Doing It
For the fourth consecutive year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging hunters to take a friend hunting. As a reward for hunters sharing their expertise and love of hunting, CPW created a contest for mentors who take the time to pass on their knowledge, with prizes for the mentor as well as the mentee.
EDITORIAL: A River Runs Through It, Part Four
While attempting to better understand one of the more complicated public issues in Colorado — the allocation of water — I happened upon a map posted on the Southwest Basins Roundtable website, showing the various watersheds in the southwest corner of Colorado. The San Juan River drainage; the...
Colorado’s Newest Wildlife Overpass and Underpass Completed on Highway 160
The Colorado Department of Transportation recently completed the state’s newest wildlife overpass and underpass on U.S. Highway 160 between Durango and Pagosa Springs in southwest Colorado. The wildlife mitigation project will enhance safety for this section of the highway by promoting safer travel for motorists, enhancing the safer movement of wildlife, and reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions.
OPINION: Recount of Republican Primary Continues, with Lawsuits Filed
This op-ed by Quentin Young appeared on Colorado Newsline on August 1, 2022. The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed.
Colorado Kids May Qualify for Free Mental Health Therapy
This story by Sara Wilson appeared on Colorado Newsline on July 26, 2022. Over 3,300 Colorado youth have received free therapy sessions funded by the state in the last nine months through a program aimed at addressing the youth mental health crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. That number is...
‘Energy Outreach Colorado’ Receives 4-Star Rating
Energy Outreach Colorado (EOC) has been named one of the Top 10 charities who have received the most consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator as demonstrated through strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency. EOC has earned this important recognition for 21 years in a row. EOC’s exceptional...
Your Child’s School Wants You to Apply for Free Lunch
This story by Yesenia Robles appeared on Chalkbeat Colorado on July 20, 2022. Add one more thing to your to-do list before school starts: an application for free and reduced-price lunch. This year, school district leaders are renewing the push reminding parents to fill out this form. For the past...
