Melvin E. (Mel) Riggert Col. (Ret ) USAF
Mel began life in Nashville, Kansas, and grew up on the family farm outside of Preston, Kansas where he attended classes in a one room schoolhouse. After graduating from Preston High School, Mel attended Pratt Junior College before transferring to and graduating from Colorado A&M University. While at university, he played football and was a proud ‘Aggie.’ Upon graduating college, Mel joined the USAF and received his commission. He trained as a flight engineer and as a pilot. His many tours of duty included Air Force bases at Ramey, Travis, Tinker, Altus, and back again to Travis. A Vietnam veteran, he flew search and rescue missions over Southeast Asia. Aircraft he flew included the B36, C124, C130, C141, and C5. In 1980, he retired as a full Colonel.
Yearning to fly
In my writing about Kansas and Kansans, I discover many stories of flying. One of my personal sayings is, “that those farm boys spending hours doing hard work said there is a better way to do this, and did it, and looked to the clouds, and went there. This ‘yearning’ that seems to drive the American spirit has been the seed that took us to be the Bread Basket of the World and the Air Capital of the World.
Pre-season polls out for KCAC football
WICHITA — If the predictions at the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Football Media Day hold, the Bethel Threshers are expected to have another top-four finish. Southwestern topped the coaches’ poll, followed by Kansas Wesleyan, Avila, Bethel and McPherson. Southwestern claimed six first-place votes, while KWU had four. Kansas...
