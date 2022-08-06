ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Learn how you may be able to save money on your Electricity Plan!

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

Local Spotlight

"Local Spotlight" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area! We are always striving to interview guests that, inform, educate, help and entertain you!

On August 6 we talked with Power Wizard! Electricity prices in Houston have increased by three to five cents per kilowatt-hour compared to last year, and rates will only increase further during the hot summer months. If you haven't shopped for electricity plans recently, it can mean a difference of thousands of dollars every year. The experts at Power Wizard joined us with tips on how to find the best electric plan for your home or apartment while avoiding gimmicks and hidden fees.

While "free nights" and "free weekends" plans might seem attractive, they actually end up costing more for the average customer. Some low rates lure in customers, only to charge extra fees if your usage is higher or lower. With hundreds of plans to choose from, it's difficult to understand their complex price structures and you can easily fall into the trap of gimmicky plans and hidden fees. Power Wizard does the leg work for you.

Power Wizard's smart technology filters through hundreds of plans in seconds to find the best electricity deals from different providers all in one place, and they customize your rates to your home with your address. Because Power Wizard isn't compensated by electricity providers-like other electricity comparison sites are, you can rest assured that they are providing the best electricity plans with your interests in mind. It's easy to find the best plan for your family with Power Wizard.

Get started and see your best electricity rates with your address.

Sponsored By

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

HOUSE 2 HOME: Questions to ask a builder, saving with a higher interest rate, and ways to boost your home’s value before you sell

The Houston real estate market is filled with homes for any budget, and Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate is an expert at finding primo properties to feature. This week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, you’ll see an array of spectacular properties available right now -- including a modern masterpiece inside the Loop.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

New program helping low-income Houstonians buy a home

HOUSTON - Low-income Houstonians can receive help buying a home. The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America kicked off its ‘Achieve The Dream Event’ Thursday. The four-day event will offer access to NACA’s "Best in America" mortgage homeownership program, which features no down payment and a below market fixed interest rate.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
Daily Cougar Online

University of Houston Selected as Amazon Career Choice Program Institution

University to Support Eligible Amazon Employees Ready to Elevate Their Careers. Since 2012, Career Choice has provided Amazon employees with higher education opportunities at universities and community colleges across the nation. Among the latest institutions welcoming Amazon employees to both virtual and on-campus classrooms is the University of Houston. As...
HOUSTON, TX
Panr

24339 Bella Carolina Ct

The Drake II is an inviting 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This plan has a spacious living area with views into the kitchen and dining area. The master suite is downstairs and has a spacious bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs has another living area, or flex space, and the remaining 3 bedrooms. With over 2000 sq ft of living area, this is one of our most popular two-story plans. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED!
KATY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electricity Rates#Electricity Prices#Power Wizard
realtynewsreport.com

Investors Grab Apartment Complex

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) — New York-based Sunsail Capital and Dallas-based ZaneCRE announced the joint acquisition of Sarah at Lake Houston, a garden-style community located in Humble on the northside of the Houston area. Completed in 2020, the Sarah at Lake Houston is a 350-unit community features...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Trisha Yearwood holds hold pet food, supply drive in Houston

HOUSTON - Country music star Trisha Yearwood held a pet food and supply drive at the Kroger in southwest Houston Saturday afternoon. In partnership with the grocery store and Dottie's Yard, which is Yearwood's nonprofit fundraiser to help dogs and cats across the U.S. and alleviate financial burdens for animal support organizations and shelters.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Secrets to maximizing college aid on the FAFSA form

HOUSTON - As students are getting ready to head back to school, it's time to think about how you'll pay for college. Students can begin to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA form, in October. Experts say there are some secrets to filling out the...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
fox26houston.com

City of Katy enters Stage 3 mandatory water restrictions

KATY, Texas - The City of Katy announced on Friday afternoon its entering Stage 3 severe drought conditions. As a result of the announcement, mandatory restrictions for water are in effect immediately. Katy residents who violate the restrictions could face violations including a written warning, citation, and/or disconnection of water...
KATY, TX
katymagazineonline.com

Katy-Area Shelters Reach Critical Capacity; Need Fosters, Adoptions, and Donations

Katy-area animal shelters are reporting record capacities and seek fosters, adoptions, and donations. Pictured left to right: Stegosaurus at Katy Animal Control. Whiskey at CAP. Local Animal Shelters Over Capacity. Many local shelters such as Citizens for Animal Control (CAP,) Fort Bend County Animal Shelter, and Katy Animal Control all...
KATY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
143K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy