ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petrolia, CA

Comments / 0

Related
lostcoastoutpost.com

FLIGHTS to SEATTLE? Big Fed Grant Gives Humboldt a Shot at Attracting Service to Portland or the Emerald City, County Says

Congressman Jared Huffman has helped the Humboldt County Department of Aviation secure $850,000 in grant funds from the US Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to be used to attract additional air service for a northbound route. The SCASDP grant program is designed to help...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petrolia, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Food Hub Pilot Program to Enhance Access to Local Produce, Build Better Connections Between Farmers and Buyers

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on international trade networks, and it’s had an unprecedented impact on global food supply chain dynamics. It’s made it more difficult for rural communities like ours to access healthy and affordable food. The North Coast Growers’ Association (NCGA) is trying to enhance food access by establishing better connections between local farmers and buyers.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Bruce Allen Black, 1952-2022

Bruce was a proud Marine Corps veteran who served during Vietnam as a jet mechanic, and loved to share his stories of traveling around the world. He was a fighter all the way to the end. Bruce was a master carpenter, a very intelligent man who enjoyed fixing anything he...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Usgs
lostcoastoutpost.com

Service Coordinator- Children's Unit (Social Worker)

Redwood Coast Regional Center is currently recruiting for a Service Coordinator (Social Worker) to join our dedicated Eureka Children’s Unit Team. Service Coordinators (Social Worker) identify needs, develop plans to meet those needs, coordinate services, monitor services for compliance and provide advocacy for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. We utilize Person Centered Principles in all that we do and are looking for people who truly want to make a difference in clients’ lives.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Donald McLean Johnson, 1938-2022

Donald McLean Johnson was born on May 16, 1938 and passed away on July 28, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Jeanne Johnson; his brother, Wallace Johnson; and his beloved wife, Carolyn Johnson. He was a lifelong resident of Humboldt County and raised millions of dollars as an Auctioneer for local charities and fundraisers. Humboldt County Junior Livestock Auction, CASA of Humboldt, Humboldt State Athletics, Boys and Girls Club, Humboldt Arts Council, Ducks Unlimited, Dream Quest, Special Olympics, and many 4-H, FFA, and local schools have all benefited from his talents as an auctioneer and generous volunteer.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy