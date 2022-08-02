Read on lostcoastoutpost.com
Harper Motors Purchases Eureka’s Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep Dealership From Lithia
After more than a century of selling cars and trucks in Eureka, the Harper family is expanding its already impressive line of vehicle brands with the purchase of one of the region’s largest dealerships: the Lithia Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT franchise on South Broadway in Eureka. The Harpers,...
FLIGHTS to SEATTLE? Big Fed Grant Gives Humboldt a Shot at Attracting Service to Portland or the Emerald City, County Says
Congressman Jared Huffman has helped the Humboldt County Department of Aviation secure $850,000 in grant funds from the US Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to be used to attract additional air service for a northbound route. The SCASDP grant program is designed to help...
What’s Going On With the Streets by the Zoo? Eureka Experimenting With One-Way Operations on W and Dolbeer.
Some residents of Eureka and Cutten have been flummoxed this week to find a pair of two-way thoroughfares reduced to one-way traffic, with cones and detour signs blocking half the lanes. From August 1 through August 8, the City of Eureka is conducting a “couplet demonstration” on W and Dolbeer...
Big Public Meetings on Nordic Aquafarms and Arcata’s Gateway Area Plan Tonight
Just a quick heads-up for people interested in the future of Humboldt County — most of you, right?. There are two important public meetings happening tonight on two separate big, county-altering projects: The proposed Nordic Aquafarms indoor fish farm in Samoa, and Arcata’s Gateway Area Plan. At 4...
‘Kind of a Big Deal’: Providence Spokesperson Wants You to Know that Redwood Memorial Hospital Got Five Stars
Christian Hill, communications manager for Providence of Northern California, called up the Outpost this morning to strongly suggest the publication of a press release he was about to send. Hill argued his case in the following voicemail:. Sold! Without further ado, the Outpost proudly presents this important, good news press...
Shady Guy Hanging Around McK Neighborhood Later Found to Have Burglarized a Vehicle, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Aug. 3, 2022, at about 6:44 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Forson Road in McKinleyville for the report of a suspicious person possibly casing homes in the neighborhood. Deputies arrived in the area...
Food Hub Pilot Program to Enhance Access to Local Produce, Build Better Connections Between Farmers and Buyers
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on international trade networks, and it’s had an unprecedented impact on global food supply chain dynamics. It’s made it more difficult for rural communities like ours to access healthy and affordable food. The North Coast Growers’ Association (NCGA) is trying to enhance food access by establishing better connections between local farmers and buyers.
OBITUARY: Bruce Allen Black, 1952-2022
Bruce was a proud Marine Corps veteran who served during Vietnam as a jet mechanic, and loved to share his stories of traveling around the world. He was a fighter all the way to the end. Bruce was a master carpenter, a very intelligent man who enjoyed fixing anything he...
Service Coordinator- Children's Unit (Social Worker)
Redwood Coast Regional Center is currently recruiting for a Service Coordinator (Social Worker) to join our dedicated Eureka Children’s Unit Team. Service Coordinators (Social Worker) identify needs, develop plans to meet those needs, coordinate services, monitor services for compliance and provide advocacy for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. We utilize Person Centered Principles in all that we do and are looking for people who truly want to make a difference in clients’ lives.
OBITUARY: Donald McLean Johnson, 1938-2022
Donald McLean Johnson was born on May 16, 1938 and passed away on July 28, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Jeanne Johnson; his brother, Wallace Johnson; and his beloved wife, Carolyn Johnson. He was a lifelong resident of Humboldt County and raised millions of dollars as an Auctioneer for local charities and fundraisers. Humboldt County Junior Livestock Auction, CASA of Humboldt, Humboldt State Athletics, Boys and Girls Club, Humboldt Arts Council, Ducks Unlimited, Dream Quest, Special Olympics, and many 4-H, FFA, and local schools have all benefited from his talents as an auctioneer and generous volunteer.
