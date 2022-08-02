ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky avoids more rainfall as state reels from devastating flooding

By Kevin Shalvey and Emily Shapiro, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FmYTb_0h1jV17C00
LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images

NEW YORK — At least 37 people have been killed in Kentucky's devastating flooding, which Gov. Andy Beshear has called the most "devastating and deadly" of his lifetime.

Among those killed are four siblings -- ages 8, 6, 4 and 2 -- who were swept away in the water, according to family members.

The number of deaths "will grow," the governor said.

Over 1,300 people have been rescued from flooded areas, the governor said Tuesday.

Kentucky was bracing overnight for new storms moving through the already flood-ravaged areas. But Beshear said Tuesday morning that the ground stayed "pretty much dry" overnight.

A few passing showers are possible on Tuesday but the state should stay dry through Sunday, when residents may get hit with more rain.

Beshear said he'll visit more areas impacted by flooding on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky

Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Saturday morning for nearly the entire state. As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that killed at least...
KENTUCKY STATE
WDBO

Flash floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — (AP) — Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars, forced officials to close all roads in and out the park and stranded about 1,000 people, officials said. The park near the California-Nevada state line...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee's hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
WDBO

BA.4.6: What do we know about the latest subvariant of omicron?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking a new COVID-19 subvariant of concern that is spreading quickly in the United States. The CDC began reporting on the omicron subvariant BA.4.6. this week, saying the new subvariant has been “circulating for several weeks” in the U.S., Fortune reported.
NEBRASKA STATE
WDBO

Oregon's wildfire risk map emerges as new climate flashpoint

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A new map in Oregon that rated the wildfire risk of every tax lot in the state — labeling nearly 80,000 structures as high-risk — generated so much pushback from angry homeowners that officials abruptly retracted it, saying they had not done enough local outreach before publicizing the ambitious project.
OREGON STATE
WDBO

What Kansas' abortion vote could mean for other states

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- After Kansas voters decisively rejected a bid to remove abortion protections from its state constitution earlier this week, researchers and activists say state lawmakers are likely to continue efforts to restrict access to abortion. The Kansas vote was the first state-level test after...
KANSAS STATE
WDBO

Indiana Legislature 1st to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indiana's Legislature became the first in the nation Friday to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has not indicated whether he will sign it.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andy Beshear
WDBO

Official: Ex Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez arrested

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez was arrested Thursday in the U.S. territory on corruption charges, marking the first time that a former leader of the island faces federal charges, an official told The Associated Press. Two other unidentified people...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Primaries bring big losses for incumbent GOP state lawmakers

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — As Wisconsin's longest-serving Assembly speaker, Republican Robin Vos has presided over efforts to restrict abortions, weaken unions, expand gun rights and push back against COVID-19 mandates. Despite that, he's facing a primary challenger who claims he's not conservative enough. The challenger's argument: Vos...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDBO

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski among 4 people killed in Indiana car crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. — UPDATE 11:13 a.m. EDT Aug. 4: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction in an update Thursday on the accident that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski Wednesday afternoon. In the updated statement posted on Facebook, investigatiors found that it was the car Walorski was riding in going northbound that veered out of its lane into the center lane and hit the oncoming vehicle going southbound head-on in what proved to be a deadly collision.
NAPPANEE, IN
WDBO

Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster Management#Abc
WDBO

Economist: Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company Free Speech Systems are worth up to $270 million, an economist testified Friday to a jury trying to determine if Jones should have to pay punitive damages to the family of a 6-year-old killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.
NEWTOWN, CT
WDBO

Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Republicans on Friday unanimously chose Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin for the 2024 national convention, a win for the city on the shores of Lake Michigan after its hosting of the Democratic convention in 2020 was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WDBO

Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation's deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
NEWTOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WDBO

Louisiana man arrested for possession of sharks and meth

HOUMA, La. — A man is facing charges in Louisiana after investigators said they found him with an illegal number of sharks, as well as drugs. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release that agents arrested Anouda Lirette on charges of possession of suspected methamphetamine, exceeding the possession limit of sharks, possession of an undersized shark, and intentional concealment of wildlife.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDBO

Pence touts Wisconsin GOP governor candidate Kleefisch

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned Wednesday with his pick in battleground Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial primary, calling Rebecca Kleefisch “a proven conservative” as she faces an opponent endorsed by Donald Trump. Trump plans to hold a rally Friday for Tim...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDBO

Mother bear and cubs rescued from Connecticut storm drain

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Officials from several agencies worked together to help a mother bear and her two cubs that were found stuck in a storm drain. The bears had been stuck in the sewer system in Simsbury for hours, and neighbors called wildlife officials after hearing the animals crying, WFSB reported.
SIMSBURY, CT
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
78K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy