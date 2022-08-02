One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County

Read on wkfr.com
Related
abc57.com
Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase
STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
WILX-TV
Shots fired, drone used in Delta Township police chase
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Shots were fired an a drone with thermal vision was brought out, but the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office captured a suspected gunman alive. Early Thursday morning Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) were called to the area of Renker Road and West Michigan Avenue in Delta Township on reports of shots fired.
Ingham Sheriff responds to video of triple overdose rescue in Holt
Video released by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office shows first responders administering Narcan to three unconscious, overdosing people at a restaurant in Holt.
Albion man, 19, arrested in string of multi-county catalytic converter thefts
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI - A man arrested Saturday is suspected to be behind several thefts of vehicles and vehicle parts throughout southern Michigan, police said. At about 8:30 p.m. July 30, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were responded to a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle in the area of 27 Mile Road and H Drive North in Sheridan Township in eastern Calhoun County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gunman caught thanks to Eaton Co. drone
An early morning Thursday report of shots fired turned into one man arrested, all because of a drone.
13abc.com
Father of missing Morenci boys denied parole
MORENCI, Mich. (WTVG) - A man convicted of unlawful imprisonment connected to the disappearance of his three children was denied parole yet again. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, John Skelton was denied parole after his most recent interview. MDOC tells 13abc the board denied his parole and gave him a 12-month continuance, the longest denial he can be given under Michigan law.
Paw Paw Man Charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Arson
A 25-year-old Van Buren county man is now facing Federal charges for allegedly attempting to burn down a Planned Parenthood building in Kalamazoo. The suspect, Joshua Brereton, posted a video on his youtube page calling abortion "a genocide of babies" before he allegedly set Planned Parenthood on fire Sunday. That video has since been removed from the suspect's youtube page. The FBI used his video to connect him to the fire which led to the arrest. In fact, the FBI gathered a lot of evidence in a short time that connected the 25-year-old Paw Paw man to the crime.
Teen arrested in Sheridan Twp. admits to several thefts, burglaries
A 19-year-old man wanted in connection to several crimes was arrested Saturday evening in Sheridan Township.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Deputies arrest suspect in connection to several Calhoun County crimes
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old Albion man found sleeping in a stolen car is suspected to being connected to several crimes in Calhoun County, according to deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The car had reportedly been parked in the area for more than an hour while...
Endangered Missing Alert for Two Centreville Girls; Mom Suspect
Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Alert for two Centreville girls, who were abducted Thursday afternoon from their foster home. Authorities identify Samantha Hope Prewitt, the biological mother as a suspect in this abduction. Police are also looking for a Scott Gray, and the two might be traveling in a dark blue 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan with Michigan license plate EPE5916.
Teen, adult arrested in Kalamazoo for stolen car, guns
A teen and an adult were arrested in Kalamazoo after handguns were found in a stolen car, police said.
WWMTCw
Paralyzed Kalamazoo officer released from hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in a motorcycle crash last month was released from the hospital, friends and colleagues said Thursday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher had been moved to a rehabilitation center. His coworkers and members of the community were coming together Thursday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lansing police officer climbs tree to save kid
A Lansing police officer just happened to be at the right place at the right time.
fox2detroit.com
Husband arrested in Southgate woman's murder, moving body to Superior Township
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A normally peaceful Southgate neighborhood turned into a crime scene on Walter near Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Police say that a missing persons investigation led to a husband confessing to killing his wife. The family tells us the victim is Ileana Luna. Luna's loved ones who...
Teen driver dead after falling branch causes crash
One teenager is dead after his car was hit by a falling tree branch, causing his car to careen off the road and into a tree. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
Teenager dies after tree limb falls on vehicle in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A teenager died after a tree limb fell on their car, causing the driver to hit a tree. Landen Taggart, 17, of Dowagiac, was driving on Peavine Street around 4:29 p.m., Aug. 3, in south of Dowagiac, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. A...
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State Police
Gregg Hardy wears his message to law enforcement on his shirt.Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. When citizens rallied around the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get the case of Dee Ann Warner moved from Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office to the Michigan State Police, their voices were heard.
Police release name of man killed in alleged break-in
JACKSON, MI - A man who was shot and killed while allegedly trying to break into a Jackson home has been identified by police. Jalen Matthew Gillum, 28, was found Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest in a home in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street, police said earlier in the day. He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police recover stolen catalytic converters during Eaton County traffic stop
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple catalytic converters were recovered Saturday in an Eaton County traffic stop. According to the Michigan State Police, the vehicle was stopped for speeding and troopers observed the catalytic converters inside the vehicle. Thieves cut converters from the underside of vehicles because they contain three precious...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of missing Southgate woman found in Superior Township, husband in custody, officials say
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a missing Southgate woman was found in Superior Township, officials say. Police say the 42-year-old victim was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday (July 30) in the 16000 block of Walter Street in Southgate. Officials say the victim’s husband became a person...
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0