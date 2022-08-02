ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County

By Brad Carpenter
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wkfr.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase

STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
STURGIS, MI
WILX-TV

Shots fired, drone used in Delta Township police chase

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Shots were fired an a drone with thermal vision was brought out, but the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office captured a suspected gunman alive. Early Thursday morning Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) were called to the area of Renker Road and West Michigan Avenue in Delta Township on reports of shots fired.
EATON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Albion man, 19, arrested in string of multi-county catalytic converter thefts

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI - A man arrested Saturday is suspected to be behind several thefts of vehicles and vehicle parts throughout southern Michigan, police said. At about 8:30 p.m. July 30, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were responded to a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle in the area of 27 Mile Road and H Drive North in Sheridan Township in eastern Calhoun County.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
County
Calhoun County, MI
Jackson County, MI
Crime & Safety
Calhoun County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
13abc.com

Father of missing Morenci boys denied parole

MORENCI, Mich. (WTVG) - A man convicted of unlawful imprisonment connected to the disappearance of his three children was denied parole yet again. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, John Skelton was denied parole after his most recent interview. MDOC tells 13abc the board denied his parole and gave him a 12-month continuance, the longest denial he can be given under Michigan law.
MORENCI, MI
103.3 WKFR

Paw Paw Man Charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Arson

A 25-year-old Van Buren county man is now facing Federal charges for allegedly attempting to burn down a Planned Parenthood building in Kalamazoo. The suspect, Joshua Brereton, posted a video on his youtube page calling abortion "a genocide of babies" before he allegedly set Planned Parenthood on fire Sunday. That video has since been removed from the suspect's youtube page. The FBI used his video to connect him to the fire which led to the arrest. In fact, the FBI gathered a lot of evidence in a short time that connected the 25-year-old Paw Paw man to the crime.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Spree#Calhoun County Sheriff#Albion
103.3 WKFR

Endangered Missing Alert for Two Centreville Girls; Mom Suspect

Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Alert for two Centreville girls, who were abducted Thursday afternoon from their foster home. Authorities identify Samantha Hope Prewitt, the biological mother as a suspect in this abduction. Police are also looking for a Scott Gray, and the two might be traveling in a dark blue 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan with Michigan license plate EPE5916.
CENTREVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Paralyzed Kalamazoo officer released from hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in a motorcycle crash last month was released from the hospital, friends and colleagues said Thursday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher had been moved to a rehabilitation center. His coworkers and members of the community were coming together Thursday...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Police release name of man killed in alleged break-in

JACKSON, MI - A man who was shot and killed while allegedly trying to break into a Jackson home has been identified by police. Jalen Matthew Gillum, 28, was found Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest in a home in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street, police said earlier in the day. He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
JACKSON, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy