Illinois Home Has a Medieval Secret Lair Hiding In The Basement

3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
Illinois’ Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Found in This Old Fashioned Shop
This would be a very difficult thing for me to ever judge. I've never had a bad chocolate chip cookie, but reviewers say there's none better in Illinois. The big holiday is August 4, 2022, and it's a no-brainer on how to best spend a portion of this day, devouring a box of chocolate chip cookies. Sometimes I like mine to be a little crunchy on the outside with a soft middle and buttery smooth., other times I like my cookie to be so fresh from the oven that the chocolate is almost too hot to eat. How do you like your chocolate chip cookie?
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out for pizza with your friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some good pizza made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travelers and they all have excellent online reviews. Good food, friendly staff, affordable prices, and an amazing atmosphere. What more could you ask for? However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out and see for yourself. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Illinois to visit next time you are craving pizza:
Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois
Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb.
3 great seafood places in Illinois
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Illinois or you travel to Illinois often then keep on reading because you'll discover in this article three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both a casual meal with friends and family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion. They all use fresh and high-quality ingredients and are known for serving some of the best food in the state. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood made it on the list? Here are the three amazing seafood places that come highly recommended:
Pizza Bella Relocating to Old Zimmer Hardware Store
The pizzeria will also add Italian ice and soft serve to the menu
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: This Chicago Spot Was Named the Best in Illinois
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day treats the gooey and chewy confection to its own holiday, which falls every Aug. 4. In honor of the cookie's big day, Yelp chipped in and created a list of the "Top Chocolate Chip Cookie" spots in each state. Sweet Mandy B's took the crown...
One Tail At A Time helping dogs, cats find forever homes
One Tail At A Time in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood is helping dogs and cats find forever homes.
959theriver.com
Aldi is giving away a Wedding in their Grocery Store!
This is for real. I go to Aldi a lot. Not sure I’d want to get married there but like their groceries, it would be a cheap alternative. The Aldi supermarket chain is giving one lucky couple the grocery store-themed wedding of their dreams . . . complete with a cocktail reception “flowing with Aldi food and beverages.” It includes a branded, tiered wedding cake . . .
Custom Lincolnwood MCM With Living Room Surprise Listed for $729K
At first glance, this custom-built mid-century modern home in Lincolnwood looks like a time capsule worthy of its unique decor. But take a closer look at the photos and the home's show-stopping room boasts an even bigger surprise than the floor-to-ceiling windows, circular couch and statement fireplace. Her name is...
fox32chicago.com
ALDI wedding: Engaged couples have a chance to say ‘I do’ in Chicago-area supermarket
BATAVIA, Ill. - Your picture-perfect wedding day could include a walk down the grocery store aisle — plus a lot more. Fan-favorite ALDI supermarket is throwing its first-ever in-store wedding for one lucky couple. Marking big milestones has become a trend with the brand, according to a press release,...
WAND TV
IDOA sends notices of revocation to dog dealers operating without license
SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND)– The Illinois Department of Agriculture has revoked licenses of three dog dealers. According to IDOA, three businesses licenses were revoked for operating in violation of the Animal Welfare Act. The pet shop were operating as pre shops in Illinois without pet shop operators licenses as required...
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
oakpark.com
Beware the Ides of August
When is the next Outrage Festival? Grief Glorification Week? Horror Hullaballoo? It was about six weeks between Uvalde and Highland Park, so maybe we should all stay home on Aug. 15, which is six weeks after Highland Park. I have a feeling gun-crazed shooters notice stuff like that. But that’s only a feeling.
oakpark.com
New life at Field’s
As Downtown Oak Park has blossomed and been remade over the past decade, there has been one stubborn and seemingly inexplicable vacancy. While some may think of the structure on the northeast corner of Lake and Harlem as the grand old Marshall Field’s, others of more moderate age will recall it as Borders Bookstore. Younger and newer residents, though, likely think of it only as a glaring void at a key gateway to Oak Park — an 11-year void.
UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills approved to host events, including drag show
UpRising Bakery and Cafe, which was vandalized after announcing plans for a family-friendly drag show, has reached an agreement with village officials to reschedule the show and host other events. The ACLU worked with the bakery.
napervillelocal.com
Naperville’s Summer Artisan Fair Spotlights Art, Craft, Food Vendors
The 2022 Naperville Artisan Market will spotlight dozens of artists, makers, bakers, food vendors and more for its summer edition, Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 at CityGate Centre, 2135 CityGate Ln. Continue Reading on Patch.
Breakfast and Pickleball At Naperville’s Knoch Park
Community members in Naperville are coming together on Sunday mornings at Knoch Park to help spread their passion for one of the fastest growing sports in the country, pickleball. Breakfast and Pickleball. “We’re having the pickleball breakfast. We’ve been having it since Memorial Day and we’ll have it all the...
