Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Kalamazoo Ribfest

Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
Glei’s Orchard in Coldwater Has Sold. What’s Next?
It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for Coldwater-area residents since Glei's Orchards and Greenhouses announced they were put into "receivership" in December 2021. The Glei family-owned business has been serving the Hillsdale-area for over 100 years and its Coldwater store has been open since 2014. After the recent sale, what's next for Glei's?
abc57.com
Annual Peach Festival returns to Coloma
COLOMA, Mich. -- The Coloma Glad Peach Festival will return starting Saturday for its annual celebration of gladiolus flowers and peaches. Festivities begin on Saturday at 7 a.m., and last through Sunday at 3 p.m. Event highlights include the annual parade at 1 p.m., live music throughout the day Saturday,...
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event
The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
Kalamazoo RibFest ready to rock Arcadia Creek Festival Place with late ‘90s favorites
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo RibFest is set to make its triumphant return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place this weekend with some big-time headliners after two consecutive years of pandemic-driven cancellations. The smell of barbecue smoke will no doubt be strong early Friday, as the two-day festival returns to its...
Crain's Detroit Business
A leaner, meaner B.O.B. returns to Grand Rapids after failed sale
GRAND RAPIDS — A four-story entertainment complex in a 109-year-old building will reopen next month after a failed sale during the pandemic. The Gilmore Collection, a hospitality chain led by second-generation owner Greg Gilmore, plans to reopen The B.O.B. on Sept. 8. at 20 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.
It’s Reptile Weekend at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek
There is something appealing about reptiles. For some, it's the fact that they can have a pet without worrying about allergies as you would with a dog or cat. And for many kids, there's just something appealing about lizards and frogs, but also chameleons and geckos. You can also teach the kids to have a healthy respect for snakes, while they learn something about those snakes. And finally, it's more practical than having a shark.
Goose Island May Have Invented Bourbon Barrel Aged Beer But Biscotti?
Yes, this is the golden age of craft beer. Those of us in Kalamazoo take a particular interest with Bell's having become one of the biggest players in the craft beer arena, but Goose Island Beer Company has been around for a long while too, and they claim to have invented the bourbon-barrel-aged variant.
New Project for Safer Cycling in Downtown Kalamazoo Now Underway
If you're traveling through downtown Kalamazoo, don't be surprised if you see a new barrier for a stretch of bike lanes. A new pilot project for a two-way cycle track has just been erected in Kalamazoo, as shared by the Facebook page ModeShift Kalamazoo, a small community collective that focuses on making walking and biking a safe and easy transportation choice.
The Corner Record Shop Shutting Down Iconic Grandville Location
It has not been a good year for businesses along Chicago Drive in Grandville. At the end of June, we learned of the closing of the Grandvilla Restaurants. They had been in business for almost 90 years. The owners of The Villa and The Dungeon said that the COVID pandemic took its toll on the business. The owners also added:
My Grand Rapids Water Tastes and Smells Funny. Should I be Worried?
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
Cheap Trick Coming To Kalamazoo State Theatre November 5th, 2022
Somebody call the dream police because the band Cheap Trick is gonna' to be breaking into Kalamazoo on November 5th, 2022 and taking over the Kalamazoo State Theatre for an epic night playing all their hits. This comes as a surprise as the only Michigan show previously announced for this Fall was for November 4th of this year is on the east side of the state in Port Huron McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center. They recently played Pine Knob in Clarkston on July 27th.
tmpresale.com
Australia’s Thunder From Down Under at Kalamazoo State Theatre in Kalamazoo Nov 11, 2022 – pre-sale passcode
The latest Australia’s Thunder From Down Under presale password is now on our site: For a very short time you can purchase your very own tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss Australia’s Thunder From Down Under’s concert in Kalamazoo, MI do you? Tickets may sell fast once they go on sale: during the presale you can buy your tickets before they sell out!
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in Michigan
Michigan just got a little bit more green. A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently opened another location in the state. Read on to learn more. Pincanna, a popular retail cannabis dispensary chain, just celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Kalamazoo on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
wmuk.org
At a newly accessible venue in Kalamazoo, a belated birthday party for the ADA
The Americans with Disabilities Act turned 30 at an unfortunate time. The birthday, in summer of 2020 coincided with the pre-vaccine days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, two years after COVID dashed hopes of a 30th birthday bash, celebrants gathered in Kalamazoo to mark the ADA's 32nd anniversary. The nonprofit...
This Is Who Has The Best French Fries In Kalamazoo
French Fries may be the pinnacle of snack foods. Let's just take a moment to observe how awesome they are. There are so many different kinds that you can find from the shape to the kinds of potatoes used to make them, even to the way that they are made which separates the elite from the mediocre. But where are your go-to spots for the best french fries? There are too many places I've experienced where I thought, "Okay, I need to take about a pound of these home." They really are dangerous.
Why Are The Traffic Lights Still Blinking Red In Downtown Grand Rapids?
Anyone who's been to downtown Grand Rapids for an event lately might have noticed what appears to be a holdover from the pandemic, darkened crosswalk signals & blinking traffic signals. Why are there blinking red lights in Grand Rapids?. Back during the heyday (is that okay to say about the...
Grand Rapids amphitheater agreement approved by Grand Action 2.0, arena authority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An agreement approved Friday morning by the public authority that oversees Van Andel Arena lays out the terms of a partnership with Grand Action 2.0 for development of a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids. Officials said the agreement, between the Grand Rapids-Kent County...
WOOD
Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
