Marion Firefighters Make A Special Delivery

A man who unlawfully possessed a firearm in Dubuque has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. 29 year old Lorenzo Lemons of Dubuque was sentenced to 37 months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty in March to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He must serve a three-year term of supervised release after his prison term. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa, Lemons admitted that on September 13th he fled from Dubuque police while in possession of a 9mm handgun. Lemons previously was convicted in Illinois of residential burglary in 2013 and retail theft in 2015.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO