GPB morning headlines for August 2, 2022

Herschel Walker agrees to a debate — sort of
Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker finally says he will participate in a debate this fall — though not one of the three meetings Sen. Raphael Warnock accepted months ago. Walker appeared on Fox News on Monday to say he accepted an invitation to debate in Savannah on Oct....
It's the most important part of addiction recovery — and often the most difficult to access
Residents in rural South Georgia are adamantly fighting a zoning request — a faith-based nonprofit called Redeemed Living wants to build cabins for men in addiction recovery on 23 acres of local farmland. But the neighbors don’t want them living next door. The goal, according to Redeemed Living,...
Georgia loggerhead sea turtle nest numbers reach record high
Mark Dodd speaks about some of the ways he and others worked to recover the loggerhead sea turtle population in Georgia. The number of loggerhead sea turtle nests on Georgia’s beaches hit an all-time record this week. The previous record, from 2019, was 3,950 nests. Researchers have found more...
Political Rewind: What Georgia politicians are taking from Kansas' abortion vote; Walker on debates
Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science and director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference, Emory University. Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Rick Dent, vice president, Matrix Communications. The breakdown:. 1. Kansas votes...
Georgia joins lawsuit against USDA school lunch funding changes
Georgia is among 22 states involved in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As the students return to class, states are pushing back against federal guidelines that could revoke school lunch funding. The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service announced a new program in May to combat discrimination based...
Georgia nuclear plant gets OK to load fuel at new reactor
A nuclear power plant being built in Georgia can begin loading radioactive fuel into one of its two new reactors, federal regulators said Wednesday, a key step toward generating electricity at the first new nuclear reactor built in decades in the United States. The Southern Nuclear Operating Co. hopes in...
Today in Nashville, 9 Republicans run for a seat redistricted out of Democrats' reach
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday, voters in Nashville won't see their congressman's name on the ballot. Jim Cooper decided to sit out the race after redistricting when GOP lawmakers in the state redrew the boundaries of the 5th Congressional District into three separate districts more likely to elect a Republican than a Democrat, like him.
Kemp extends suspension of state gasoline sales tax for third time
Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday extended the latest temporary suspension of the state’s gasoline sales tax that had been due to expire late next week. Kemp issued two executive orders, one extending the sales tax suspension and the other renewing the governor’s state of emergency declaration related to supply chain disruptions.
Here are the key primary election results from Tennessee
Voting concludes Thursday in Tennessee's primary elections for governor and U.S. House districts. Polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. ET. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Abortion rights supporters and opponents look for lessons from the Kansas vote
On Tuesday night as results rolled in for Kansas's consequential vote on abortion rights, advocates on both sides of the abortion debate were watching closely, looking for lessons as they prepare for similar votes on abortion rights measures this fall. The results in Kansas — the nation's first statewide vote...
An animal tranquilizer is making street drugs even more dangerous
Approaching a van that distributes safe supplies for drug use in Greenfield, Mass., a man named Kyle noticed an alert about xylazine. "Xylazine?" he asked, sounding out the unfamiliar word. "Tell me more." A street-outreach team from Tapestry Health delivered what's becoming a routine warning. Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer....
How the 2022 midterms strategy could change after the Kansas abortion vote
On Tuesday, voters in Kansas overwhelmingly rejected a ballot initiative that would have opened the door to significant abortion restrictions in the state. It was the first political test of voters' appetite for state abortion restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The decisive vote against...
There's a spotlight on the primary for AG in Arizona because of abortion
PHOENIX — There is a lot of confusion around what is legal in Arizona when it comes to abortion after Roe v. Wade. Arizona has an abortion law dating back to the 1800s, decades before it became a state. A debate around that law has moved the race for state attorney general into the spotlight.
Kari Lake, news anchor turned election denier, is Arizona GOP nominee for governor
PHOENIX — Two days after polls closed in Arizona, The Associated Press called the Republican primary for governor for former local news anchor Kari Lake, an election-denying new convert to Republican causes. Former President Donald Trump's preferred candidate bested a field of GOP hopefuls, but the only other real...
He lived in Oregon and she lived in England. A drawing of a cat brought them together
Two cats and one popular Twitter artist helped unite a man and woman separated by more than 4,600 miles. It all started on Twitter — specifically, with the account called "poorly drawn cats." The account's premise is pretty simple: Artist Heloísa Nora uses photos of people's cats and draws them. The drawings don't have a lot of details, but they're still perfect in how they really do capture each individual cat.
Katie Hobbs wins the Democratic primary for governor in Arizona
While the Republican primary for governor in Arizona is still too close to call, Katie Hobbs has won the Democratic primary, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Hobbs has made a name for herself defending the integrity of the 2020 election as the secretary of state, the top election official in Arizona. Her opponent in November will be either Kari Lake, a former local newscaster who spent much of the campaign repeating former President Trump's election lies, or Karrin Taylor Robson, a wealthy land developer. Both Republicans are political newcomers.
Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez is charged with bribery
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez was arrested Thursday on bribery charges related to the financing of her 2020 campaign, the latest hit to an island with a long history of corruption that brought fresh political upheaval to the U.S. territory. Vázquez is...
Voters in Kansas decide to keep abortion legal in the state, rejecting an amendment
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Voters in Kansas rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment Tuesday that would have said there was no right to an abortion in the state, according to The Associated Press. Kansas was the first state to vote on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court handed down...
A jury will decide if Alex Jones has to pay punitive damages to Sandy Hook parents
InfoWars host Alex Jones returns to court Friday for his defamation trial, where he is being sued for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting was a hoax. The jury will decide if Jones has to pay punitive damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Sandy Hook first-grader Jesse Lewis, who was gunned down along with 25 other children and school staffers at Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn.
Sinema says she will move forward with Senate Democrats' climate, health and tax bill
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced late Thursday she will "move forward" with Democrats' massive climate, prescription drug and spending bill, after Democrats appeared to reach an agreement about Sinema's concerns with the legislation. Sinema's announcement all but locks in the bill for Democrats, who need all 50 Democratic votes on...
