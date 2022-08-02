ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GPB morning headlines for August 2, 2022

By GPB News Radio
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: What Georgia politicians are taking from Kansas' abortion vote; Walker on debates

Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science and director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference, Emory University. Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Rick Dent, vice president, Matrix Communications. The breakdown:. 1. Kansas votes...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Today in Nashville, 9 Republicans run for a seat redistricted out of Democrats' reach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday, voters in Nashville won't see their congressman's name on the ballot. Jim Cooper decided to sit out the race after redistricting when GOP lawmakers in the state redrew the boundaries of the 5th Congressional District into three separate districts more likely to elect a Republican than a Democrat, like him.
NASHVILLE, TN
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

He lived in Oregon and she lived in England. A drawing of a cat brought them together

Two cats and one popular Twitter artist helped unite a man and woman separated by more than 4,600 miles. It all started on Twitter — specifically, with the account called "poorly drawn cats." The account's premise is pretty simple: Artist Heloísa Nora uses photos of people's cats and draws them. The drawings don't have a lot of details, but they're still perfect in how they really do capture each individual cat.
OREGON STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Katie Hobbs wins the Democratic primary for governor in Arizona

While the Republican primary for governor in Arizona is still too close to call, Katie Hobbs has won the Democratic primary, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Hobbs has made a name for herself defending the integrity of the 2020 election as the secretary of state, the top election official in Arizona. Her opponent in November will be either Kari Lake, a former local newscaster who spent much of the campaign repeating former President Trump's election lies, or Karrin Taylor Robson, a wealthy land developer. Both Republicans are political newcomers.
ARIZONA STATE
A jury will decide if Alex Jones has to pay punitive damages to Sandy Hook parents

InfoWars host Alex Jones returns to court Friday for his defamation trial, where he is being sued for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting was a hoax. The jury will decide if Jones has to pay punitive damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Sandy Hook first-grader Jesse Lewis, who was gunned down along with 25 other children and school staffers at Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn.
NEWTOWN, CT
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Sinema says she will move forward with Senate Democrats' climate, health and tax bill

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced late Thursday she will "move forward" with Democrats' massive climate, prescription drug and spending bill, after Democrats appeared to reach an agreement about Sinema's concerns with the legislation. Sinema's announcement all but locks in the bill for Democrats, who need all 50 Democratic votes on...
ARIZONA STATE
