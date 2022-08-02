Carson City Sheriff's Night Out Returns to Mills Park

Read on www.2news.com
KOLO TV Reno
Chase to Wadsworth area ends with vehicle fire
WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) -A chase went from Lyon County to the Wadsworth area Thursday evening that ended with a crash and a fire. It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspect was in the vehicle when it caught fire. Authorities said the public is not in danger. The crash set...
KCRA.com
Lake Tahoe-area fire station shuts down over bat infestation
NEW WASHOE CITY, Nev. — A bat infestation has forced a Lake Tahoe-area fire station to be shut down – again. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said this is the second time in seven years that they have had to close because of bats. The station sits...
2news.com
Sandbag Stations in Northern Nevada
Sandbag stations are set up in Washoe County and Douglas County, to help residents who may be dealing with flooding. Officials say sand and bags are provided at each site, but residents should bring their own shovel and fill the bags themselves. These are the sandbag stations located in Reno:
KCRA.com
Caught on video: SUV crashes into a Tahoe-area dispensary
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Surveillance video captured a scary moment at a Lake Tahoe-area dispensary when a car crashed into the business' front windows. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Tuesday to the crash at the NuLeaf Lake Tahoe dispensary on Highway 28 in Incline Village. An elderly...
mynews4.com
Man arrested for prowling in Reno neighborhoods
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno police officers arrested a 27-year-old man for prowling in Reno neighborhoods. Reno Police Department (RPD) officers responded on July 13 at 2:30 a.m. to an incident in the area of the 1400 block of E. 9th Street on report of a prowler. The prowler contacted a teenager girl while peeping in her window. Officers responded on July 14 to the same area on the report of a prowler that had attempted to contact another girl while standing outside her window.
KDWN
Bat infestation forces closure of fire station south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials have temporarily closed a small fire station between Reno and Carson City due to a bat infestation. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District announced the temporary closure Tuesday of Fire Station 30. It’s on Old Highway 395 in the Washoe Valley next to the historic Bowers Mansion. Fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay where an ambulance is parked. The fire station dates to the 1950s. Officials thought they solved a similar problem with bats in 2015 but they’ve since returned. Two firefighters are temporarily transferring to another Washoe Valley station.
KOLO TV Reno
Lightning sparked fire reported on Peavine
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire Protection crews are on scene of a brush fire on Peavine Mountain. Officials say it appears to have been sparked by lightning. It is currently burning on the California side of Long Valley Road and Mitchell Canyon near Verdi. So far, the fire is mapped at about a quarter of an acre and crews are working to put out the flames.
kunr.org
Breaking down why one of two domestic violence shelters in Washoe County may be closing
One of two emergency shelters for victims of domestic violence in Washoe County has been ordered by a judge to close later this month. KUNR’s Jose Davila IV sat down with Lucia Starbuck to learn more. Jose Davila IV: Before we get into this complex lawsuit, what can you...
2news.com
Reno Fire and NV Energy Respond to Apartment Fire on Grove Street
The Reno Fire Department believes that lightning struck near some apartment power boxes on Grove Street on Wednesday night. Fire crews responded around 8 p.m. When they arrived on scene, there was no immediate fire, but power boxes were in standing water on the ground. NV Energy was called out...
Record-Courier
Sheriff’s Office offers advice for surviving active shootings
What is the best thing to do in the event of an active shooter? Run. The Douglas County Sheriff Office answered that and other questions during an active shooter presentation at the Douglas County Community Center last week. Sheriff Dan Coverley and SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiation Commander Capt. Dan...
KOLO TV Reno
Fuel thinning slowed Douglas County fire
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - AUG. 4 UPDATE: A fuel thinning project helped slow a wildfire in Douglas County, the Bureau of Land Management said Thursday. Human activity caused the Lebo Springs Fire Tuesday around 3 p.m. about 8 miles east of Johnson Lane, the BLM said. But the fire burned...
KOLO TV Reno
Preparing for more flooding in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain has created a dangerous situation in our area. Alpine County is dealing with flooding in some towns and homes. Highway 89 is closed north of Markleeville due to severe flash flooding in the area. It’s closed from Turtle Rock Park to Markleeville, with more heavy rain expected on Thursday.
KOLO TV Reno
Scooter rider hit by car in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A scooter rider was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a car Wednesday morning. According to Reno Police, two riders on Bird scooters were going the wrong way on Kirman Avenue when a driver started to turn left on Capitol Hill. The driver reportedly didn’t see the riders before making the turn and hit one of them.
KOLO TV Reno
New diverging diamond interchange completed in Lemmon Valley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC is four months ahead of schedule on the Lemmon Drive Project, and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday to commemorate the work done. Segment one widened Lemmon Drive from four lanes to six lanes from Sky Vista Parkway/Buck Drive to Military Road. “This...
KOLO TV Reno
Dragon Lights Festival cancels Thursday event due to potential flooding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Dragon Lights Festival has canceled the event for Thursday, August 4 due to the possibility of more heavy rainfall in the area. Organizers released a statement saying that refunds will be issued for anyone who has a ticket for tonight’s event. “As safety of...
2news.com
Kinney Fire Now Fully Contained
Fire crews say workers cutting pavers with power saws ignited the Kinney Fire in south Reno on Monday. The 17.4 acre fire started along Kinney Lane around 3:15 p.m. It is now fully contained. It briefly threatened 15 homes and only damaged some nearby fences. Firefighters say the workers won't...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Couple strikes deal to preserve, open Webber Lake to public
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The forethought of a husband and wife to preserve a once private, pristine mountain lake means the public can enjoy this spot almost as it was during California's Gold Rush days. Webber Lake stands along the once popular Henness Pass Road route used by stage...
KOLO TV Reno
Flash flood emergency for Tamarack Fire burn scar; flash flood warning for Six Mile Canyon
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -6:45 P.M. UPDATE: There is now a flash flood warning in the Six Mile Canyon area near Virginia City, the National Weather Service reports. Radar shows heavy rainfall in the area that includes Storey and Lyon counties. “Avoid the area, flooding is already occurring or imminent,” the...
Mountain Democrat
Tahoe loses its ‘angel’
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The “Angel of Tahoe” Lisa Maloff died Thursday, July 28. She was 93. South Lake Tahoe City Manager, Joe Irvin, has ordered the city flags be lowered to half-staff to honor the passing of Maloff, one of South Lake Tahoe’s most prolific philanthropists who donated millions to Tahoe communities.
FOX Reno
Family of bobcats spotted in Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A family of bobcats were spotted walking around a Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno Sunday afternoon. On the afternoon of July 31, local resident Jay Hayden saw about five bobcats in the neighborhood. Hayden says they appear to be a mother and her four kittens.
