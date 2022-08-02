ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Italian Food in Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona, is a beautiful and sprawling metropolis. Phoenix is the state capital, known for its year-round warm climate and sunny days. Whether you are a Phoenix resident or just visiting for a few days, the city has plenty of dining experiences available!. From pizza to linguine to tiramisu, Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens

A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Fill Up Your Weekend with These 4 Fun Food and Drink Events

The weekend is here again, and with that comes plenty of fun food and drink events around the Valley and beyond. Whether you want to celebrate Phoenix at downtown's First Friday, or escape the city to southern Arizona, enjoy an adult afternoon sampling beer or treat the kids to a special Saturday night, this weekend has options for everyone.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

July 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings

Chick-A-Dee This new Thai restaurant specializes in chicken and rice dishes topped with cucumber, cilantro and a choice of sauces. Chef Christopher Collins of Common Ground Culinary has closed Twisted Grove and opened a classic chophouse in its place, showcasing steaks, seafood and house specialty dishes. 8220 N. Hayden Rd.,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 Years

A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Walter Studios Brings More Art, Music, and Culture to Downtown Phoenix

The folks behind Walter Productions are in the midst of a busy summer. In addition to prepping their fantastical art cars for Burning Man later this month, the local immersive entertainment production company recently added to its small empire of event venues around the Valley. In the last week of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Glendale Macayo's participating in inaugural Chimi Challenge

Chimi lovers can put their money where their mouth is (and maybe win some big money) with Macayo’s Mexican Food’s Chimi Challenge. Taking place now through Sept. 16, the top 10 finalists will qualify to compete in Macayo’s Inaugural Chimi Challenge Championship at Macayo’s Scottsdale location on Monday, Sept. 26, which is not only the brand’s 76th anniversary but also National Chimichanga Day.
GLENDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

44 Monroe in Downtown Phoenix sells for $93.5M

Newmark announced the $93.5 million sale of 44 Monroe, a 184-unit luxury multifamily community in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director Brad Goff, Senior Managing Director Brett Polachek and Managing Director Chris Canter represented the seller, HSL Asset Management, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer. 44 Monroe is...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best Bites: Melrose Restaurant Joe's Diner Serves the Perfect Pancake

Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. They're sweet...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Part of roof collapses at Bashas’ store in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley was evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning. According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.
PEORIA, AZ
santansun.com

3 Chandler retail centers sell in separate big deals

Three Chandler shopping centers – including The Falls at Ocotillo – changed owners this month in multimillion-dollar deals. The Krausz Companies, a national real estate investment and management company in Las Vegas, shelled out $24 million for The Falls, 1025-1095 W. Queen Creek Road, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Get your dancing shoes, QC ban could be lifted

Queen Creek might not need Kevin Bacon to remove its dancing ban, after all. On July 27, the Planning & Zoning Commission approved an amendment for entertainment activities associated with restaurants or bars. The amendment would allow for entertainment activities including live or piped music, DJs, dancing, karaoke, or similar...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ

