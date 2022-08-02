Read on www.phoenixnewtimes.com
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Arizona-based Microchip Technology Surges on Higher Revenue and ProfitsMark HakeChandler, AZ
Where to Eat Italian Food in Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona, is a beautiful and sprawling metropolis. Phoenix is the state capital, known for its year-round warm climate and sunny days. Whether you are a Phoenix resident or just visiting for a few days, the city has plenty of dining experiences available!. From pizza to linguine to tiramisu, Phoenix...
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens
A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
Phoenix New Times
Fill Up Your Weekend with These 4 Fun Food and Drink Events
The weekend is here again, and with that comes plenty of fun food and drink events around the Valley and beyond. Whether you want to celebrate Phoenix at downtown's First Friday, or escape the city to southern Arizona, enjoy an adult afternoon sampling beer or treat the kids to a special Saturday night, this weekend has options for everyone.
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In Phoenix
Yelp says this is the best place in town for cookies.
This weekend in the Valley: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, First Friday & more
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, free First Friday events, and more are taking place this weekend [August 6- 8] in the Valley. Here's a full list of events to check out.
Phoenix New Times
These 4 Taprooms Serve Arizona-Made Mead. Here's Where to Find Local Honey Wine
Saturday is National Mead Day, a holiday celebrating the nectar of the gods and the mortals who make it. If you haven’t tried mead before – or if you've only seen it at a Renaissance festival – there’s more to the world’s oldest fermented beverage than its history.
phoenixmag.com
July 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
Chick-A-Dee This new Thai restaurant specializes in chicken and rice dishes topped with cucumber, cilantro and a choice of sauces. Chef Christopher Collins of Common Ground Culinary has closed Twisted Grove and opened a classic chophouse in its place, showcasing steaks, seafood and house specialty dishes. 8220 N. Hayden Rd.,...
AZFamily
Arizona Grand Resort to host World Hip Hop Dance Championship all next week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The World Hip Hop Dance Championship competition is coming to the Arizona Grand Resort for the weekend!. Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra dropped by to scope out the competition and get down with the big guns. To buy tickets and learn more about the event, click here!
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 Years
A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.
Phoenix New Times
Walter Studios Brings More Art, Music, and Culture to Downtown Phoenix
The folks behind Walter Productions are in the midst of a busy summer. In addition to prepping their fantastical art cars for Burning Man later this month, the local immersive entertainment production company recently added to its small empire of event venues around the Valley. In the last week of...
Glendale Star
Glendale Macayo's participating in inaugural Chimi Challenge
Chimi lovers can put their money where their mouth is (and maybe win some big money) with Macayo’s Mexican Food’s Chimi Challenge. Taking place now through Sept. 16, the top 10 finalists will qualify to compete in Macayo’s Inaugural Chimi Challenge Championship at Macayo’s Scottsdale location on Monday, Sept. 26, which is not only the brand’s 76th anniversary but also National Chimichanga Day.
azbigmedia.com
44 Monroe in Downtown Phoenix sells for $93.5M
Newmark announced the $93.5 million sale of 44 Monroe, a 184-unit luxury multifamily community in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director Brad Goff, Senior Managing Director Brett Polachek and Managing Director Chris Canter represented the seller, HSL Asset Management, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer. 44 Monroe is...
Phoenix New Times
Weed Smokers and Rappers Help Provide Much Needed IDs to Phoenix Homeless
Last week, dozens of Valley hip-hop heads drove 150 miles to Flagstaff to smoke weed in "The Pines" with their favorite rap stars, Twista, MIMS, Lil' Flip, and others, at the Beat Therapy 2k concert. The music fest benefited the homeless community in Phoenix. "We are receiving a percentage of...
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: Melrose Restaurant Joe's Diner Serves the Perfect Pancake
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. They're sweet...
AZFamily
Part of roof collapses at Bashas’ store in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley was evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning. According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.
Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best Grilled Cheese
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best grilled cheese.
santansun.com
3 Chandler retail centers sell in separate big deals
Three Chandler shopping centers – including The Falls at Ocotillo – changed owners this month in multimillion-dollar deals. The Krausz Companies, a national real estate investment and management company in Las Vegas, shelled out $24 million for The Falls, 1025-1095 W. Queen Creek Road, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?
PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning. Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute. How much has fallen in your area? See...
KTAR.com
Heavy rain passes through Phoenix, causes flooding in parts of the Valley
PHOENIX — Heavy rain passed through Phoenix early Thursday, causing flooding in parts of the Valley and delaying travel time during the morning commute. The storm dropped more than an inch and a half of rain near north Phoenix and Glendale, with parts of Surprise seeing just under an inch.
East Valley Tribune
Get your dancing shoes, QC ban could be lifted
Queen Creek might not need Kevin Bacon to remove its dancing ban, after all. On July 27, the Planning & Zoning Commission approved an amendment for entertainment activities associated with restaurants or bars. The amendment would allow for entertainment activities including live or piped music, DJs, dancing, karaoke, or similar...
