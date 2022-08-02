Virtual academy leader says pandemic no longer a factor in online school enrollment

Read on www.wtvy.com
ALEA offers ABCs of back to school safety
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Getting ready for back to school and back on the road with school buses comes down to ABCs, according to Alabama State Troopers. ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said, “As we enter a new school year, we ask motorists to be mindful as school buses and young pedestrians reappear along Alabama roadways, particularly in designated school zones. Every driver can help protect a child’s life, as well as their own, by following simple rules of the road and by practicing good driving behaviors. Our Agency has compiled the following list to ensure everyone has an opportunity to review school safety tips and reminders before classes commence.”
BA.5 remains dominant strand of COVID-19 as cases surge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, officials with UAB Medicine provided an update to the COVID-19 pandemic in our community. According to the CDC, much of Alabama has a high community level spread. BA.5 is the dominant strain leading a surge of cases. Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo is the UAB Division...
Alabama to take parolee electronic monitoring program statewide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new statewide electronic monitoring program capable of keeping track of up to 4,000 people annually is set to begin in January, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. State law requires a specific population of parolees to be electronically monitored for an amount...
Alabama Department of Labor still investigating unemployment fraud
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Did millions in federal COVID pandemic relief money end up in the wrong hands? At the height of the pandemic the unemployment rate in the state was 13.7 percent. With that many people out of work and federal relief available, it was an ideal time for...
Governor Desantis bringing “first of its kind” Opioid recovery program to the Panhandle
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In 2021, there were more than 8,000 reported overdose deaths in Florida. Since 2015, Fentanyl-related overdose deaths have increased by 790%. That’s why Wednesday, Governor Ron Desantis was joined by Florida health officials to announce the expansion of a new, piloted substance abuse and recovery network to “disrupt” the opioid epidemic.
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
Gov. Kemp once again extends temporary suspension of gas tax in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday extended the suspension of the state’s fuel tax through the rest of the summer. He also renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions, which bans price gouging on gas and other goods, as well as loosening rules on trucking.
