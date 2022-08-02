Kentucky avoids more rainfall as state reels from devastating flooding

LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images

NEW YORK — At least 37 people have been killed in Kentucky's devastating flooding, which Gov. Andy Beshear has called the most "devastating and deadly" of his lifetime.

Among those killed are four siblings -- ages 8, 6, 4 and 2 -- who were swept away in the water, according to family members.

The number of deaths "will grow," the governor said.

Over 1,300 people have been rescued from flooded areas, the governor said Tuesday.

Kentucky was bracing overnight for new storms moving through the already flood-ravaged areas. But Beshear said Tuesday morning that the ground stayed "pretty much dry" overnight.

A few passing showers are possible on Tuesday but the state should stay dry through Sunday, when residents may get hit with more rain.

Beshear said he'll visit more areas impacted by flooding on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration.

