ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky avoids more rainfall as state reels from devastating flooding

By Kevin Shalvey and Emily Shapiro, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UxcuD_0h1j9Xhw00
LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images

NEW YORK — At least 37 people have been killed in Kentucky's devastating flooding, which Gov. Andy Beshear has called the most "devastating and deadly" of his lifetime.

Among those killed are four siblings -- ages 8, 6, 4 and 2 -- who were swept away in the water, according to family members.

The number of deaths "will grow," the governor said.

Over 1,300 people have been rescued from flooded areas, the governor said Tuesday.

Kentucky was bracing overnight for new storms moving through the already flood-ravaged areas. But Beshear said Tuesday morning that the ground stayed "pretty much dry" overnight.

A few passing showers are possible on Tuesday but the state should stay dry through Sunday, when residents may get hit with more rain.

Beshear said he'll visit more areas impacted by flooding on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia

HINDMAN, Ky. — (AP) — For days, a search-and-rescue team led by Phillip Dix has combed debris-clogged creekbanks looking for survivors in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. His crew is used to the stifling heat and humidity but is laboring under the grind of 12-hour shifts spent pulling people from danger.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOKV

Flash floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — (AP) — Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars, forced officials to close all roads in and out the park and stranded about 1,000 people, officials said. The park near the California-Nevada state line...
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee's hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
WOKV

BA.4.6: What do we know about the latest subvariant of omicron?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking a new COVID-19 subvariant of concern that is spreading quickly in the United States. The CDC began reporting on the omicron subvariant BA.4.6. this week, saying the new subvariant has been “circulating for several weeks” in the U.S., Fortune reported.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOKV

What Kansas' abortion vote could mean for other states

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- After Kansas voters decisively rejected a bid to remove abortion protections from its state constitution earlier this week, researchers and activists say state lawmakers are likely to continue efforts to restrict access to abortion. The Kansas vote was the first state-level test after...
KANSAS STATE
WOKV

Indiana Legislature 1st to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indiana's Legislature became the first in the nation Friday to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has not indicated whether he will sign it.
INDIANA STATE
WOKV

SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andy Beshear
WOKV

Indiana House passes abortion ban, sends to Senate

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — The Indiana House on Friday voted for a ban on nearly all abortions in the state, sending the legislation back to the state Senate to confer on House changes. House members advanced the near-total abortion ban 62-38 with limited exceptions, including in cases of...
INDIANA STATE
WOKV

Firefighter: As many as 10 feared dead in house fire

NESCOPECK, Pa. — (AP) — As many as 10 people are dead after a house fire early Friday in northeastern Pennsylvania, according to a volunteer firefighter who responded and said the victims were his relatives. Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Times-Tribune of Scranton that...
NESCOPECK, PA
WOKV

Trump-backed challenger gains in Washington U.S. House count

OLYMPIA, Wash. — (AP) — Rep. Dan Newhouse was maintaining his lead Friday among other Republicans in Washington state’s primary, but fellow Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler saw her advantage against an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump shrink in recent vote updates. Both drew interparty...
WASHINGTON STATE
WOKV

Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system that connects the Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia pleaded no contest Friday to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster Management#Abc
WOKV

Early voting for Florida Primary begins Monday in Duval County

Jacksonville FL — Starting Monday, the early voting period for the Florida Primary begins in Duval County. Supervisor of Election Mike Hogan says 20 locations will be open countywide for early voting and all locations will be open from 10 AM until 6 PM through August 21st. The only change in location from the 2020 election cycle is the early voting location serving the Brentwood area has moved from the Gateway Town Center to the Joseph Lee Center.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Economist: Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company Free Speech Systems are worth up to $270 million, an economist testified Friday to a jury trying to determine if Jones should have to pay punitive damages to the family of a 6-year-old killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.
NEWTOWN, CT
WOKV

Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Republicans on Friday unanimously chose Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin for the 2024 national convention, a win for the city on the shores of Lake Michigan after its hosting of the Democratic convention in 2020 was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WOKV

Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation's deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
NEWTOWN, CT
WOKV

Mother bear and cubs rescued from Connecticut storm drain

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Officials from several agencies worked together to help a mother bear and her two cubs that were found stuck in a storm drain. The bears had been stuck in the sewer system in Simsbury for hours, and neighbors called wildlife officials after hearing the animals crying, WFSB reported.
SIMSBURY, CT
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
81K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy