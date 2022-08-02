Read on www.thegoodphight.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx
The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery
Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery
Brewers trade for former Cardinals All-Star closer
After trading closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers brought in a veteran reliever in Trevor Rosenthal. The Milwaukee Brewers made the stunning decision to trade closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. It was a move that left the fanbase and even the players scratching their heads. Well now, the team has filled the void with a veteran who the Brewers know all too well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Yankees Insider Comments On The Jordan Montgomery Trade
The New York Yankees shocked the baseball world yesterday when they traded veteran starter Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals just minutes before the deadline. In exchange, St. Louis sent injured outfielder Harrison Bader, a New York native, back to the Bronx. Several Yankees fans were left stunned after...
Yardbarker
New York Mets acquire right hander Mychal Givens to boost bullpen
Per Andy Martino of SNY, the New York Mets just traded for relief pitcher Mychal Givens from the Chicago Cubs. Givens is in his eighth MLB season and 32 years old. Over the 2022 season, Givens has a 2.66 ERA. He was 6-2 for the Cubs this year in 40 games (40.2 innings). Over his 40 appearances, Givens has allowed 32 hits, 19 walks, and 15 runs (12 earned). Givens also had 51 strikeouts, an impressive amount for 40.2 innings pitched.
Game #105 A new beginning, “We’re on a bumpy road now.”
The dust cleared and general manager Mike Rizzo traded three players before the 2022 deadline in two separate trades. Yesterday it was Ehire Adrianza dealt to the Braves, and today it was All-Star Juan Soto and Josh Bell who were shipped to San Diego in an eight player blockbuster. This...
Yankees had good reason not to trade for Josh Hader despite rumors
The New York Yankees started off Monday by launching their bullpen revamp after they acquired Scott Effross in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. That’s 5.5 years of control of an effective major league reliever for the team’s No. 7 prospect in Hayden Wesneski. Pretty solid deal. They...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Braves receive positive updates regarding Ozzie Albies and Mike Soroka
The trade deadline just passed, and the Braves patched up most of their holes, but they could also have several reinforcements join them down the final stretch. Kirby Yates is very close to a return as he continues to rehab with the Gwinnett Stripers. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw him within the next couple of weeks, and today, the Braves received two positive updates regarding a couple of former All-Stars, Mike Soroka and Ozzie Albies.
Yardbarker
Reds Fans Are Seeing Signs Of A Dominant Future
As expected, the Cincinnati Reds were sellers at the trade deadline, trading away players such as Luis Castillo, Tyler Mahle, and Brandon Drury. But they got a ton of solid prospects in return, which sets the stage for a bright future. In fact, some of the young pitchers the Reds...
MLB
Braves GM reveals secret to Deadline success
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Austin Riley learned of a possible contract extension around 11 p.m. ET on Sunday, he assumed he may have to wait a week or two to get the deal done.
MLB・
Nats Prospect Homers in MLB Debut After 10 Years in Minors
Joey Meneses enjoyed a successful big league debut after a decade in the minor leagues.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mavs Food For Thought: A Leaner Luka?; Our Scully and Russell
Our Russell and Scully, Mavs' skinny Luka, Cowboys' high "Barr", a Rangers' "revival" and the law of consequences, all that and more in this week's DFW sports notebook.
Comments / 0