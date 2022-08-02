Bitcoin, Ethereum fall in Tuesday evening trade in Asia

Read on forkast.news
Coinbase-Blackrock deal, India’s blockchain outlook
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 5, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Coinbase partners with Blackrock to provide institutional crypto access. Meanwhile in India, ex-finance secretary says blockchain in India got off on wrong foot. Court allows Voyager to return US$270 million to customers. And finally,...
Solana falls amid hack reports; Bitcoin, Ether edge higher in mixed markets
Solana fell 4% in Asia afternoon trading on Wednesday as reports surfaced of a hack that had drained thousands of wallets holding the token. Bitcoin and Ethereum edged higher, though U.S.-China tensions were a broader concern across all markets. Bitcoin traded at US$23,187 as of 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, up 1.47% in the prior 24 hours. Ethereum was trading at US$1,636, up 3.19%, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Bitcoin flat, Ether gains in late Asia trade; BNB still going strong on expanded staking
Bitcoin was largely flat in Friday afternoon trading in Asia, while Ethereum gained. However, both of the two major coins on the top 10 list by capitalization were trading more than 3% lower week-on-week. BNB’s gains ran into a second day, while Polkadot and Dogecoin rose. Fast facts. Bitcoin...
Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 1.74% after three consecutive drops
Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 1.74% on Thursday following three consecutive drops in previous adjustments, according to data from BTC.com. The mining difficulty reading was at 28.17 trillion, as of block height 747,936, the data showed. The difficulty level, which changes about every two weeks, recorded its largest fall in...
Bitcoin, Ether trend lower, BNB adds to gains, Flow jumps on Meta NFT Integration
It was a mixed bag for the top 10 cryptocurrencies Friday morning in Asia, with most moving less than 1%. Bitcoin dipped, while BNB continued its breakout run for a second day. Bitcoin was trading at US$22,612 as of 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, down 1% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum slipped 0.7% to US$1,607, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
New US crypto bill seeks to make CFTC top Bitcoin, Ethereum watchdog
The U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee introduced a bill on Wednesday to put the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) at the helm of regulating all cryptocurrencies classified as commodities. Fast facts. The bill would give the CFTC “exclusive jurisdiction” over all “digital commodities,” which includes Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies that...
Bitcoin, Ether trend lower, Solana bounces back after hack, BNB gets a bump
Bitcoin and Ethereum moved lower in Asia afternoon trading on Thursday, with Solana recovering from a price drop blamed on a hack of its network. Bitcoin was priced at US$22,927 as of 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong, down 1.12% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum edged down 0.9% to US$1,621, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Nomad’s US$200 million hack; Saylor steps down
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 3, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Over 300 perpetrators suspected in Nomad cross-chain bridge hack. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ethereum fall after stock market jitters over Pelosi visit. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor moves to chairman role to focus on Bitcoin. And...
Riot Blockchain earns millions in credits by cutting energy use during Texas heat wave
American Bitcoin mining firm Riot Blockchain earned an estimated US$9.5 million in power credits in July as it reduced energy consumption and mined fewer Bitcoins. Riot produced 318 Bitcoins in July this year, about 28% less than July last year, thereby significantly reducing overall power costs, the company said in a statement.
Ethereum Classic’s ‘Merge’ surge not expected to last: report
Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) price has rallied since Ethereum developers announced the scheduled date for “The Merge,” which will see the blockchain transition from proof of work (PoW) to proof of stake (PoS), while Messari’s Tom Dunleavy says it won’t see sustained growth. Fast facts. “ETC...
India questions Binance-backed WazirX on foreign exchange violations
India’s Directorate of Enforcement (ED), responsible for enforcing economic laws and fighting economic crime, is investigating two cases against crypto exchange WazirX under the Foreign Exchange Management Act of 1999 (FEMA), reported local media. Fast facts. Zanmai Labs, operator of WazirX.com, one of India’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges by volume,...
Court allows Voyager Digital to return US$270 mln in custodial account to customers
A U.S. bankruptcy court in New York approved crypto platform Voyager Digital’s request to return to customers US$270 million held in a custodial account at Metropolitan Commercial Bank (MCB), the Wall Street Journal reported. Fast facts. The funds at the MCB were held by Voyager on behalf of customers,...
Scrapping U.S.-China military talks deepens risk at dangerous time, analysts and officials say
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s cutting of some of its few communication links with the U.S. military raises the risk of an accidental escalation of tension over Taiwan at a critical moment, according to security analysts, diplomats and U.S. officials.
Taiwan accuses China of simulating invasion as US relations nosedive
Taiwan accused the Chinese army of simulating an attack on its main island Saturday, as Beijing doubled down on its retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei after announcing a suspension of cooperation with Washington on key issues. Taipei said it observed "multiple" Chinese planes and ships operating in the Taiwan Strait, believing them to be simulating an attack on the self-ruled democracy's main island.
China aircraft and ships carried out simulated attack drills, says Taiwan – live news
US, Australia and Japan call for China to cease military exercises around Taiwan; Beijing’s suspension of climate talks with US ‘punishes the world’, says John Kerry
Hong Kong's last sawmill faces closure amid development plan
Chi Kee Sawmill & Timber, Hong Kong’s last operating sawmill, has been processing timber in the city for 75 years. Soon the family-run factory near the territory's border with mainland China might be forced to shut down as part of a development project: it received notice earlier this year that it had to vacate its current premises, which it has occupied for nearly four decades, to make way for a development project. Hong Kong residents have been visiting Chi Kee to buy bits of the wood piled high up around the sawmill and collect a small piece of Hong...
Robinhood’s crypto arm fined US$30 mln for compliance failures
The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) slapped a US$30 million fine on the crypto arm of trading app Robinhood on Tuesday for allegedly violating the bank secrecy act, anti-money laundering, and cybersecurity regulations. Fast facts. The financial regulator also asked the firm to retain an independent consultant to...
Most in Ethereum community will use L2 scalers: Vitalik Buterin
The Ethereum layer-1 chain should eventually “stop changing completely,” to provide stability on the base layer, Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin said in a conference in Seoul on Thursday. Fast facts. “If a layer-1 tries to do everything, there are a lot of risks that can come out of...
Cardano users said to be indirectly affected by Nomad’s US$200 mln exploit
Monday’s attack on Nomad indirectly affected Cardano users as the protocol was one of multiple bridges deployed to Milkomeda C1, a layer 2 protocol which allows Ethereum decentralized apps (dApps) to be deployed in the Cardano ecosystem, Milkomeda said. Fast facts. “This does not affect the base Milkomeda protocol,...
