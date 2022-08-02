Drift Collective in Portsmouth Showcases Art, Ethical Fashion, and Local Musicians

Read on seacoastcurrent.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s Art Scene is a Fun Party the First Friday of Each Month
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Platters of food from various restaurants and even homemade delights with plenty of wine, beer, and cocktails are all part of Art 'Round Town in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the first Friday of each month.
North Hampton, New Hampshire’s Donut Love Sold to Owners of Popular Chain
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We've all heard the tired cliche that cops like coffee and donuts. But if you master the art of making them, as North Hampton native and police officer Mike Oliveira has, you'll not only create a successful business, but find some pretty impressive suitors eager to take the reins.
Coolest Luxury Movie Theatre Experience Ever is Coming to Boston
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Homemade food and custom cocktails ordered and served from your luxury, reclining theatre seat while watching a first-run movie, participating in a Q&A with celebrities, and viewing repertory classics is just some of what you can expect with this absolutely wonderful experience.
Maine Restaurant Named One of the Best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For 35 incredible seasons, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has been trekking across America to put a spotlight on some great food being made by the country's best diners, drive-ins and dives. Despite airing more than 400 episodes, the Food Network series remains as popular as ever. In fact, Fieri's fanbase has become notorious for planning vacations around visiting many of the restaurants he features on his shows.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deerfield Valley News
Mount Snow Academy pulls listing, apologizes to town
Forest Service specialist Casey Merritt talks with attendees at a Tuesday site visit to consider a parking area for backcountry trail access in Dover. Looking on are Dover Police Chief Randy Johnson, left, and selectboard member Joe Mahon. Mike Eldred.
Funtown Hints at the Return of the Haunted Mansion in 2023
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. In terms of amusement parks, the voice of the fans has never seemed more powerful than they do today. After Story Land rolled out their adults-only, 21+ nostalgia nights, fans of Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine, wondered out loud if the popular park would do something similar. After some logistics were worked out, Funtown listened and launched their first adults-only night this summer to great success. But there's another specific thing that fans of Funtown just haven't been able to let go of, and Funtown may just be listening.
To the Lazy Workers in the Checkout Line of a Maine Grocery Store
First off, don't worry. I'm not trying to get you fired by writing this. And I'm also not going to mention what grocery store and what Maine city/town I went to so that you can't be identified and I'm also not trying to have any Maine business lose money. But...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire residents try to beat heat as records fall
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire residents sought out pools and splash pads Thursday as record-high heat moved in. Manchester broke a record set in 1944 when it reached 86 degrees in the city. Portsmouth also hit a new record temperature, while Concord and Nashua tied their records. The Dupont...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baby zebra born at Maine zoo
YORK, Maine — A Maine zoo welcomed an adorable baby zebra last month, officials said. According to WCSH-TV, York’s Wild Kingdom said the new arrival, a foal named Sunday, was born overnight July 24. “It was an exciting morning when our zookeepers came in to find the new...
Secret Phrase That Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
70’s and 80’s Tribute Band Taking the Stage for a Free Outdoor Concert in Downtown Dover, New Hampshire
Get ready for the classics and the hits that we can all embrace. Let's hear it for Key Elements, who will blow you away and take you down memory lane as part of Dover, New Hampshire's Cocheco Arts Festival Shark in the Park free summer concert series on Wednesday night, August 3, from 6-8pm. 102.1 and 105.3 The Shark has been wanting to get them on stage, so what a thrill this is to welcome the acoustic sounds of the 70s and 80s that will fill Henry Law Park.
WMUR.com
Video: Two young moose swim in Moultonborough
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — VIDEO:Two young moose kept cool by going for a swim in Lake Winnipesaukee. A moose calf plays in the water near the New Hampshire-Maine border. A moose trots down the road in Pinkham Notch. A mother and baby moose were spotted together in Lancaster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
WMUR.com
High humidity, spotty showers expected Friday after record-breaking heat hit New Hampshire Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It will be very humid Friday with another chance for on-and-off showers or storms to pop up. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued and records fell Thursday in New Hampshire as temperatures soared across the state, hitting 100 degrees in Rochester for the first time in 11 years.
AdWeek
David Williams Joins WCVB in Boston as Weekend Meteorologist
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Boston ABC affiliate WCVB has hired David Williams as its weekend evening meteorologist. Williams replaces Mike Wankum who was recently promoted to...
This Donut Grilled Cheese in Ogunquit, Maine is Worth The Drive
Remember growing up and being sick, or coming in from the cold, and mom whipped up some tomato soup and a grilled cheese sandwich? Those were the days. But some things you just don't outgrow and Food For Thought in Ogunquit knows that. Food For Thought. Food For Thought is...
Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice
When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
Man Wanted in NH, Seen in Maine is Considered Armed and Dangerous
A man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction in New Hampshire was recently seen in Maine. The Brentwood New Hampshire Police Department says Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction that happened in that community last week. Curtis allegedly used a firearm to kidnap a woman against her will. The adult female victim wasn't hurt and was able to return home safely. Police have given no motivation for the incident.
A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
laconiadailysun.com
Humane Society receives $600,000 donation from estate of Richard Coggon
LACONIA — The New Hampshire Humane Society received a donation of $600,000 Wednesday from the estate of Richard H. Coggon II. Coggon died in 2021, leaving behind a legacy as an educator and advocate. Humane Society Director Charles Stanton wrote in a press release that Coggon was a “generous supporter of New Hampshire Humane Society and was known to have a deep and sincere love for all animals.”
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0