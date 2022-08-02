Read on www.americanbankingnews.com
Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group LLC
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hershey by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 220.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Once Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 70.3% during the first quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
KBC Group NV Has $10.39 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $167,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AIA Group Ltd Buys 1,269 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Balentine LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
SouthState Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,503,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $622,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SouthState Corp Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 67.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after purchasing an additional 329,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,021,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,941,000 after buying an additional 629,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,322 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AIA Group Ltd Has $389,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,707,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 631.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,297 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,969,000 after acquiring an additional 646,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.
PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.
Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period.
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Exact Sciences Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)
Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.24) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.
