IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
KBC Group NV Has $8.93 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hershey by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
Raymond James Increases Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $34.00
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.
SouthState Corp Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 67.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 88.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,508 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
Oppenheimer Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $144.00
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.03.
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Exact Sciences Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)
Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.24) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.
Balentine LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.06 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,430,000 after purchasing an additional 285,176 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.
Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 93 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group LLC
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by AIA Group Ltd
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 344,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 41,117 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 125.0% in the first quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
