Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New $120,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Balentine LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 88.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
Raymond James Increases Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $34.00
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.06 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,430,000 after purchasing an additional 285,176 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $167,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hershey by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after purchasing an additional 329,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,021,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,941,000 after buying an additional 629,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period.
SouthState Corp Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 67.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,322 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,508 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 39,402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.
Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 93 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UBS Group Raises Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $58.00
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
SouthState Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,503,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $622,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
AIA Group Ltd Buys 1,269 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
