Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
KBC Group NV Has $10.39 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KBC Group NV Has $8.93 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 39,402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Raised by AIA Group Ltd
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Independent Advisor Alliance Has $979,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 44.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $31.69 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 278.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
SouthState Corp Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 67.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 88.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 220.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Once Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 70.3% during the first quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Increased by AIA Group Ltd
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 96.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $529,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 163,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.06 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,430,000 after purchasing an additional 285,176 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $167,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
