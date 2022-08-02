Read on www.americanbankingnews.com
IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,322 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AIA Group Ltd Has $389,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,707,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 631.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,297 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,969,000 after acquiring an additional 646,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.
SouthState Corp Has $342,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after buying an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after purchasing an additional 329,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,021,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,941,000 after buying an additional 629,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
B. Riley Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $80.00
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.23.
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Exact Sciences Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)
Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.24) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 39,402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 93 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,508 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
Balentine LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hershey by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SVB Leerink Increases Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $65.00
BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.
Illinois Tool Works Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:ITW)
Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.
AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $31.69 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 278.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
SouthState Corp Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 67.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
