IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $167,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 413 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.
Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 124 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Exact Sciences Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)
Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.24) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.
KBC Group NV Has $10.39 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys Shares of 1,488 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,919,000. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 87,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 85,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 88.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 93 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.
Balentine LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
SouthState Corp Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 67.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by AIA Group Ltd
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 344,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 41,117 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 125.0% in the first quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,322 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Increased by AIA Group Ltd
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 96.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $529,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 163,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Raised by AIA Group Ltd
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hershey by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Hershey by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
SouthState Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,503,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $622,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
