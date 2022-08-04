ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley 39-Year-Old Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Minor For Months, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
 5 days ago

A Hudson Valley man is facing criminal charges after police said he sexually abused a minor.

Ulster County resident Brandon Ferguson, age 39, of Port Ewen, was arrested Friday, July 29 on a charge of felony sexual abuse.

New York State Police said an investigation revealed that he had inappropriately touched the minor victim over a period of several months.

Ferguson was arraigned in the town of Cairo Court before a judge released him on his own recognizance.

He’s due back in the Town of Catskill Court on Thursday, Aug. 4.

