Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 124 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys Shares of 1,488 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,919,000. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 87,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 85,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after acquiring an additional 371,214 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,399,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,538,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,597,000 after acquiring an additional 256,406 shares during the last quarter.
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 413 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
Balentine LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Raymond James Increases Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $34.00
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after purchasing an additional 329,723 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,021,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,941,000 after buying an additional 629,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period.
Independent Advisor Alliance Has $979,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 44.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,418 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $6,959,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,129,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 162,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $31.69 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after acquiring an additional 514,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 278.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 220.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Once Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 70.3% during the first quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
